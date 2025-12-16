BMW is busy putting the finishing touches on the 7 Series LCI ahead of next year’s launch. In the meantime, it’s showing some love to the pre-facelift model with a special-edition duo. This “G70” tandem may not have an official name, but it has clearly been pampered with a bespoke Individual exterior that combines two colors.

Photographed at the InterContinental Athénée Palace five-star hotel in Bucharest, both sedans were built with M Performance specification. The M760e plug-in hybrids wear two-tone finishes that carry an eye-watering €22,000 price tag. We’re told the hefty surcharge breaks down into a €12,000 premium for the more complex two-color painting process, with the remaining €10,000 covering the Individual hues themselves.

BMW is showcasing one of the cars in Tanzanite Blue on the upper body and San Marino Blue Metallic below. The other 7 Series pairs Space Silver with Barcelona Blue. Each configuration is limited to four units, with Romania receiving the lion’s share: three examples of each.

Inside, buyers can choose between Merino Smoke White or Amaro Brown leather upholstery. To sweeten the deal, the 7 Series comes standard with automatic doors and a massive 31.3-inch screen that folds down from the ceiling. The supersized display is no longer exclusive to the G70, having already trickled down to the long-wheelbase 5 Series. The electrically operated doors won’t remain a 7 Series-only feature for long either, as we’re hearing they’re slated to arrive on the second-generation X7 in 2027.

You’re not limited to these colors if you want a 7 Series that stands out from the pack. BMW offers 135 regular and Individual finishes across four types: metallic, uni, matte (Frozen), and two-tone, as shown here. Depending on the configuration, the full-size luxury sedan can cost up to €209,000 in Romania.

Although the 7 Series is the only BMW to offer a factory-applied two-tone finish, it’s technically not the only model sold new with a dual-color look. Earlier this year, the X7 Nishiki Lounge for Japan featured different shades for the upper and lower body sections. That treatment, however, wasn’t applied at the Spartanburg factory in South Carolina. Instead, the SUV was subsequently resprayed at a BMW facility in Japan.

