Even though it remains BMW’s most controversial model on sale today, the XM rarely comes up in conversation anymore. Perhaps the outrage enthusiasts have voiced for years on social media is finally fading. The lack of recent news about the polarizing SUV has also contributed to the “G09” slipping out of the spotlight.

BMW did make some tweaks to its dedicated M model a few months ago by discontinuing the base 644-horsepower version. The electrified SUV also gained Frozen Tanzanite Blue as a fresh Individual color for 2026. It comes standard on a new limited-run variant for Japan. Based on the hotter Label version, the Frozen-Style Edition features the matte paint finish. Alternatively, customers can opt for Frozen Black at no extra cost.

Another update BMW introduced this summer has also made its way to Japan’s exclusive XM. The stately 23-inch black wheels (code “1096 M”) are paired with high-gloss black brake calipers. In addition, the Light Carpet introduced for the 2026 model year comes standard on the Frozen-Style Edition.

Inside, the cabin features Full Merino leather in Night Blue, contrasted by Vintage Coffee accents, and a headliner wrapped in Alcantara. To sweeten the deal, BMW Japan includes a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

Unsurprisingly, the XM Frozen-Style Edition doesn’t come cheap. Priced at ¥24,500,000 (including Japan’s 10% consumption tax), only 44 units will be produced. At current exchange rates, that’s roughly $163,000, or about the same as a similarly equipped XM in the United States. As in most markets, BMW has simplified the local lineup to just the Label version, although the six-cylinder 50e remains available in select regions, mainly Europe.

There’s no word yet on a proper facelift, as BMW is unlikely to invest in a Life Cycle Impulse for its slowest-selling model. The “G09” is expected to remain in production until late 2028, when it will reportedly be discontinued. A second generation appears increasingly unlikely amid rumors of a new “Rugged” SUV project aimed at taking on the Mercedes G-Class.

Logic suggests such an all-terrain vehicle would have a better chance of resonating with buyers, given the high demand for luxury off-roaders. Meanwhile, the performance SUV segment will be well-covered by V8-powered versions of the next-generation X5 and X7. With ALPINA also developing a successor to the XB7, the XM’s departure is unlikely to leave much of a void.

