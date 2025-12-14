Exact details about ALPINA sales figures have always been somewhat of a mystery. Then again, perhaps that only adds to the appeal of the niche brand. We do have a general sense of the numbers, though. For example, about 60,000 cars have been built since Burkard Bovensiepen set up shop in Buchloe. Of those, roughly 40,000 vehicles are on the road today.

Annual production figures are also something of a puzzle. However, we know for a fact that more than 2,000 units were built in 2021, a record year. That detail emerged in early 2022, when the BMW Group acquired the rights to the ALPINA brand name. Predictably, it has since become clear that the XB7 has been doing the heavy lifting since its arrival five years ago.

Matt Russell, the brand’s representative for North America, told CarBuzz that the luxobarge has been a smash hit since its launch in 2020: “For each of the first five model years, [BMW] did sell out of supply.” In other words, ALPINA has been able to fully fill its build slots at the Spartanburg plant ever since the XB7 debuted.

Around 600 to 700 vehicles are built at the dedicated “SVO (Special Vehicle Ops)” workshop inside the South Carolina factory. The XB7 is produced alongside the regular X7 M60i, though the two are separated by a massive price gap. The ALPINA version starts at $157,175 for the 2026 model year, while the BMW-badged alternative costs a relatively more sensible $115,075. That hefty $42,100 difference is roughly equivalent to a 228 xDrive 2 Series Gran Coupe.

The success of the XB7 will lead to a second-generation model arriving later this decade. With BMW now controlling the ALPINA brand, the model is reportedly set to move further upmarket, bridging the gap between the X7 and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. We’ve previously reported on a separate codename, G69 instead of G67, and a five-seat-only layout. Removing the third row altogether should result in a more luxurious and spacious cocoon for rear occupants.

As a refresher, the XB7 wasn’t ALPINA’s first SUV, as the diesel-fueled XD3 and XD4 were available outside the U.S. Given BMW’s plan to elevate the brand into higher luxury territory, only the XB7 is expected to survive, alongside the return of the B7. These two cars will be named differently from their predecessors and will offer both combustion engines and electric drivetrains.

Yes, ALPINA EVs are coming soon.

Source: CarBuzz