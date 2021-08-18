Two new videos and an extensive photo gallery give us a better look at the facelifted BMW ALPINA XD3 and XD4. The two midsize crossovers from Buchloe were introduced for the first time a few weeks ago, and today, a media follow up is in order. The new footage and photos highlight the beautiful design of the premium SUVs, along with their driving performance. For those that don’t speak ALPINA, the XD3 and XD4 are the brand’s performance versions of the X3 and X4 but powered by high-performance diesel engines.

So rather than the 3.0 liter twin-turbo S58 engines from the X3 M and X4 M, the ALPINA XD3 and XD4 use a 3.0 liter quad-turbo engine with 290 kW (389 horsepower) and a monstrous 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. That’s an increase of 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) over the pre-LCI models. According to ALPINA, the XD3 and XD4 can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds. That’s about half a second slower than BMW claims for its M Division versions, with their gasoline engines that make 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft.

The ALPINA XD3 is rated for a top speed of 166 mph, while the XD4 gets a top speed of 167 mph. I’d say that the XD4’s aero gives it an additional mph of top speed but considering both are electronically limited to their top speeds, and are both capable of much higher, that’s not actually the case.

Just like the other variants of the X3 and X4, the XD3 and XD4 Facelifts will have a new grille with the two kidneys connected to each other by a bridge. While the gray XD3 has the kidney grille in high-gloss black and is reminiscent of the Shadow Line, the double kidney grille on the front of the XD4 Facelift has a classic shine with its chrome coating. In conjunction with the exclusive paintwork ALPINA Blue and the optional up to 22-inch light alloy wheels in the ALPINA Classic design, the result is an extremely elegant appearance that makes the ALPINA unmistakable for connoisseurs from afar. At the rear, the main eye-catchers are the new taillights of the XD3 Facelift which are much more three-dimensional than before.

The 2021 BMW ALPINA XD3 is priced at 85,900 euros, while prices for the XD4 start at 89,100 euros. It goes without saying that most customers end up in the six-digit range when looking at the long list of available options.

[Source: BimmerToday | Photos: ALPINA]