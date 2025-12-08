BMW’s 2026 iX3 is still months away from reaching U.S. dealerships, but one configuration already feels like it could define the car’s public debut: Space Silver over Castanea, paired with the M Sport Package. Against the bright light of Spain’s southern coast, the combination delivered exactly the kind of first impression BMW wants for the Neue Klasse era — clean, sporty, and premium at the same time.

Space Silver isn’t new to BMW, but the way it works on the Neue Klasse surfaces is. On the iX3, the shade picks up long, uninterrupted reflections along the shoulder line and emphasizes the tighter front-end treatment compared to recent BMW SUVs. It’s subtle, but it has presence — and when the sun hits it, the color shifts from liquid metal to a warm, almost white-aluminum finish. In fact, during my test drive with the BMW iX3, Anders Warming, Head of BMW Group Designworks, BMW Advanced Design and Design Identity, made a comment to me how the Space Silver shows the best the design lines.

M Sport Package Gives the iX3 Its Real Stance

The prototype in Spain wore the full M Sport Package, which finally shows how the iX3 looks in its more dynamic spec. The front apron has deeper sculpting and the rear diffuser is sportier and more interesting than the base car. It’s not “aggressive” in the old sense — Neue Klasse is more disciplined than that — but the M Sport visuals make the SUV look planted and athletic rather than purely efficient.

Paired with Space Silver, the design feels tech-forward without crossing into concept-car territory, even though the overall styling stayed very true to the Vision X Concept. This is the version most people will want to photograph.

Castanea Interior: A Standout Moment Inside the Neue Klasse Cabin

If the exterior draws attention from a distance, the Castanea interior is what seals the impression once you open the door. BMW has been leaning into warm, natural tones lately, but Castanea takes it further — a deep chestnut with subtle matte texture, wrapping the seats, armrests, and trim areas in a way that feels closer to modern furniture than automotive upholstery.

In the iX3, it contrasts beautifully with the minimalist Neue Klasse architecture. The Panoramic Display floats cleanly across the cabin, the center console is freed from clutter (even though we would personally like a lot more physical buttons present) and the warm leather tone softens what could have been a purely tech-centric interior. Now if you get the M Sport seats, they will be more sculpted and supportive.

A Setting That Makes the Car Even Better

Among many colors present in Spain, including Alpine White, Fire Red (Vegas Red) and Polarized Grey, Space Silver was the unexpected winner of the day. The reflections from the water, the white stone, and the late-afternoon sun gave the car a polished presence. Several media people admitted that Space Silver is “the sleeper color” for the car — one that looks fine indoors but genuinely exceptional outdoors, where the Neue Klasse surfaces can breathe.

Between the timeless Space Silver, the warm Castanea interior, and the sharpened M Sport Package, this configuration of the 2026 iX3 bring to focus the clean shapes, warm materials and a nice overall stance. If this is the direction Neue Klasse is heading, BMW might be onto something with this new styling and colors.