BMW has become the first German automaker to receive certification under the new United Nations DCAS regulation, a framework that sets international standards for driver assistance systems from Level 2 upward. DCAS—short for Driver Control Assistance Systems—originates from UN Regulation No. 171 and establishes strict safety and performance criteria for systems that handle both steering and acceleration while keeping the driver responsible.

The certification covers BMW’s latest Highway and City Assistant functions, which will debut in the upcoming Neue Klasse models starting with the BMW iX3 (NA5).

A Step Beyond the 5 Series System

BMW’s current Highway Assistant first appeared in the 5 Series (G60) in 2023, offering hands-off driving on approved roads at speeds up to 130 km/h. The system maintained lane position, managed acceleration, and suggested lane changes confirmed by a glance in the side mirror.

In the Neue Klasse generation, the technology takes a significant step forward. With active route guidance, the assistant can now handle highway junctions and exits, proactively recommending lane changes toward the right lane and the appropriate exit. A brief look toward the mirror still serves as confirmation.

Smarter in the City

The new City Assistant expands those capabilities to urban driving. The car can automatically stop at red lights and move off again at green without user input. More features—particularly for complex intersections and mixed traffic—will be introduced through over-the-air updates as the system evolves. We had a chance to test these new capabilities a few months ago in a BMW iX3 prototype and you can watch this video below:

“Symbiotic Drive”: BMW Says This is a New Philosophy

BMW calls the technology philosophy behind these systems Symbiotic Drive—a term meant to describe cooperation between human and machine rather than replacement. The idea is straightforward: the driver stays in charge, but the vehicle understands subtle corrections.

If the driver lightly taps the brakes or nudges the steering wheel while assistance is active, the system doesn’t shut off. Instead, it interprets the action as a brief input and continues operating once the driver eases off. This approach maintains fluidity and avoids unnecessary reactivation.

Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi, Senior Vice President for Driving Experience Development, summed it up simply: “The safety-oriented DCAS regulation ensures that we can launch our Motorway Assistant with hands-off function in many more countries. Our goal is a perfect interplay between rule-based algorithms and artificial intelligence—the driver remains involved, and the system’s behavior is always predictable.”

What the Certification Means

Under the previous framework, BMW needed individual national exemptions to sell its hands-off system in certain markets. With DCAS approval, those exemptions are no longer required. This clears the way for rollout across Europe and other regions that recognize UN Regulation 171.

The upcoming iX3 will be the first to launch with both Highway and City Assistant certified under the new rules. Other Neue Klasse models—including the i3 (NA0)—will follow before 2027.

Symbiotic Steering and Braking

BMW is also introducing symbiotic steering and, for the first time, symbiotic braking. These allow the driver to influence the car’s behavior at any time—gently adjusting speed or direction—without disabling assistance. The system stays active, blending human input with computer control. The company has filed over two dozen patents related to these technologies.

With DCAS certification secured, BMW can now offer its enhanced Highway and City Assistant systems throughout much of Europe without further regulatory hurdles. For drivers, that means longer stretches of hands-off driving under watchful supervision and a more natural partnership between driver and car.