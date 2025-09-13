BMW wasn’t kidding when it promised more than 40 new or updated cars by the end of 2027. Nearly every model is getting the Neue Klasse treatment, including the mighty M5. Even though deliveries of the super sedan began less than a year ago, the facelifted four-door rocket is already a common sight for car paparazzi. After a prototype was caught in March during winter testing in northern Europe, another G90 has now been spotted in Germany.

But the jury is still out on whether the redesigned front end will reach production. While this M5 carries the new look introduced by the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept, it could be an older prototype. Rumor has it that the 5 Series G60’s mid-cycle facelift may not be as radical. As a result, the M5 might not fully embrace the Neue Klasse design language.

Although BMW initially planned to give the entire 5 Series lineup a comprehensive Neue Klasse makeover, word is Munich has had a change of heart. As we previously reported, such extensive body changes would bring significant costs, which is obviously something every automaker tries to avoid. That’s especially true in the case of a mid-cycle facelift. Carmakers are far more willing to invest heavily in next-generation cars, but the 5er and M5 are first due for an LCI.

It remains to be seen which path BMW takes. We’ll just say it would be bold to see the M5 undergo such a design overhaul. The horizontal kidney grille that merges with the headlights will debut on the i3 electric sedan (NA0) in 2026. A few months later, the next-generation 3 Series (G50) will follow. Spy shots have revealed the two 3 Series flavors will feature a nearly identical exterior design. In fact, BMW told us it will be difficult to tell them apart, at least from a distance.

Even if the refreshed 5 Series skips the full Neue Klasse look, it’s still expected to adopt BMW’s iDrive X. For better or worse, just about everything you love or hate about the iX3’s interior is likely headed to the M5. In addition, more extensive use of Alcantara throughout the cabin should elevate the premium feel.

It will be a while before the M5 LCI sheds its camouflage. Production isn’t expected to begin until July 2027, coinciding with the facelifted 5 Series. Both the standard and high-performance versions are said to gain an unprecedented option: a front-passenger screen. At the IAA Mobility Show in Munich this week, we learned that customers are actively asking for one. Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President UI/UX Development, told us:

“You know, there’s a huge demand, especially in really big cars. People are asking for that: ‘I want to have a dedicated screen for consuming content.’ There is room. So, you can think about that.”

The world sure looks different now compared to BMW’s customer base just a couple of decades ago…