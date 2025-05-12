They say weight is the enemy of performance, but engineers can partially compensate for added mass by dialing up the power. Extra muscle certainly helps in a straight line, especially when instant torque from an electric motor is involved. Still, when the weight difference becomes significant, it raises the question of whether it’s worth the trade-off.

Still the most powerful combustion-only BMW ever, the M5 CS faced off against the G90 in a drag race. The event, organized by Mercedes-Benz Downtown Calgary, also featured AMG’s answer to BMW’s bruiser: the GT63 S E-Performance, another plug-in hybrid V8 powerhouse.

The M5 CS has “only” 635 horsepower and 553 lb-ft, but it’s the lightest of the trio, at 4,114 pounds. Its electrified successor comes armed with a massive 717 horsepower and a monstrous 738 lb-ft of torque, though it hauls around 5,390 pounds. Meanwhile, the AMG is the most powerful, boasting a staggering 831 horsepower and an earth-moving 1,067 lb-ft of torque, with a slightly trimmer curb weight of 5,269 pounds.

While the main draw is seeing how the M5s stack up, the AMG contender deserves attention, too. Despite its heft, it’s a straight-line missile. We should note that the GT63 S E-Performance’s days are numbered since it’ll be replaced by a purely electric sedan. Knowing that, perhaps we shouldn’t be so harsh on BMW for turning the M5 into a plug-in hybrid. At least it still has a V8 under the hood. Since it recently came out, there’s plenty of time for a hotter version.

We won’t spoil the fight’s outcome, but it includes a rolling start showdown. Each German luxury titan went up against two bona fide supercars: the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and V12-powered Lamborghini Revuelto. And just to raise the stakes, a Ducati Panigale V4S superbike joined the action. Of the three sedans, the M5 CS is our pick for the most attractive design. However, the Italian exotics are stunners.

Video: Mercedes-Benz Downtown Calgary