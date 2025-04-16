With recent spy videos of the Skytop popping up on YouTube, some claimed the prototype sounded like it was packing the new S68 engine. We weren’t convinced, so we reached out to BMW to find out what’s what. In a statement to BMWBLOG, a company spokesperson confirmed our suspicion: the targa-topped roadster sticks with the S63 powertrain. Cypselus von Frankenberg told us the car uses the same engine as the M8.

That makes sense, considering the Skytop is based on the flagship 8 Series. Under the sculpted hood sits the familiar twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, specifically the S63B44T4 variant. It produces 617 horsepower, matching the output of the M8 models. It’s not the most powerful iteration of this engine, as that title goes to the limited-run M5 CS with 626 hp, but it’s still plenty potent.

BMW estimates the Skytop hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.3 seconds, matching the performance of the M8 Convertible. But the Skytop is far more than a reskinned droptop M8. BMW ditched the electrically folding fabric roof and installed two manually removable, leather-wrapped targa panels, which drivers can store in the trunk.

We haven’t seen the production version yet. However, the camouflaged prototypes strongly suggest it’ll stay close to the concept that bears the same name. BMW plans to build just 50 units, and while they haven’t officially announced pricing, reports suggest that buyers paid around $500,000. That’s a huge leap from the M8 Convertible’s $150,000 starting price before options and fees.

The Skytop could be the swan song for the S63 engine, with some models already switching to the S68. That includes not only the M5 but also the X5 M and X6 M. The SUVs also use the engine in their M Performance derivatives, much like the bigger X7 M60i. You’ll also find this engine in the XM and the not-for-Europe 760i. Well, you can get the latter on the Old Continent, provided you go for the armored 7 Series Protection.

With the 8 Series reportedly bowing out in 2026, and some variants rumored to end production as early as this year, the days of the S63 are clearly numbered.