Back in December, we broke the news that BMW’s stunning M8 Coupe was on its way out. This week, BMW of North America officially confirmed it—the two-door hardtop grand tourer will bow out in early 2025. That leaves fans wondering: what’s next for BMW’s flagship performance GT? As for the M8 Convertible and Gran Coupe, BMW hasn’t said much yet. But if the coupe’s fate is any indicator, the convertible could follow suit within a year. The Gran Coupe, on the other hand, might have a fighting chance. Insiders tell us it’s the best-selling member of the M8 family, which could buy it more time on the production line.

Here’s the kicker: there’s no green light for a next-generation 8 Series and therefore M8. That hasn’t changed. If BMW does decide to resurrect the nameplate, odds are it’ll be a Gran Coupe, and we wouldn’t see it before 2030. Sources say discussions are still ongoing in Munich regarding the next 8 Series/M8, yet one thing is certain: the rebirth of the 6 Series family is not planned.

The Big Question: What Happens Between 2026 and 2030?

This is where things get interesting. Will BMW keep the 8 Series alive with a fresh facelift? Or will they hit pause altogether and focus on other segments? It’s no secret that luxury grand tourers, while lucrative, don’t exactly fly off the shelves in today’s market. Pricing, of course, had a lot to do with this. The M8 family was always highly appreciated, until it came to the MSRP: The BMW M8, with its starting price around $138,500, is indeed one of the most expensive models in BMW’s current lineup.

Will It Come Back as EV or ICE?

If the M8 does return, it will likely need to cater to both ICE and electric enthusiasts. BMW’s flexible CLAR platform could make this possible, but here’s the challenge: can they build an electric grand tourer that stays true to the spirit of long-distance luxury and performance? Price could also be a hurdle—buyers in this niche want road-trip-ready machines, and an EV GT might struggle to justify the premium. In the end, a combustion-powered M8 would make a lot more sense.

So, where does this leave the M8? The coupe’s exit is a big moment for BMW’s high-performance lineup, but the Gran Coupe might have the momentum to carry the torch—at least for now. Whether BMW bridges the gap with a facelift or takes a break before unveiling a new generation will depend on how the luxury and EV markets evolve in the next few years.