The BMW XM isn’t exactly a hot commodity among tuners, and for good reason; sales have been sluggish. After all, why bother modifying a model with limited market appeal? Even so, a few custom builds have emerged, but none quite as extreme as this. Enter G-Power. The German aftermarket specialist has revealed its radical take on the G09.

Billed as a one-off, this XM is even more polarizing than the already divisive standard model built at BMW’s Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina. Drenched in bright orange, the mammoth SUV makes the factory plug-in hybrid look downright conservative. G-Power has gone all out with a full body kit, including a prominent central hood bulge. They also replaced the stock roof spoiler with a chunky rear wing.

While shedding a few kilos on a vehicle this heavy might seem trivial, all add-ons are made from carbon fiber. Interestingly, despite being a G-Power build, the front skirt appears to come from none other than Mansory, perhaps the industry’s most flamboyant tuner. At the rear, oversized stacked exhaust tips protrude through a hugely complicated carbon diffuser.

The factory wheels are out, swapped for G-Power’s own 23-inch forged alloys. Even these embrace the two-tone finish BMW currently favors. Whatever happened to classic silver? The diamond-cut rims feature a five-double-spoke design and are wrapped in Michelin rubber: 285/25ZR23 up front and 325/30ZR23 at the rear.

And it’s not just all show without any extra go. G-Power cranks output to a staggering 887 horsepower and 1,150 Newton-meters (848 pound-feet) of torque. If that’s not enough, an even more extreme upgrade is in the works, aiming for 1,000+ hp from the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 plug-in hybrid. That’s a massive leap considering the XM Label tops out at “only” 738 hp and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft).

The tuner hasn’t detailed how the extra power translates to improved acceleration, but for reference, a stock XM Label does 0–62 mph (0–100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds. With the optional M Driver’s Package, top speed is 180 mph (290 km/h). This G-Power beast, however, can reach 186 mph (300 km/h).

Overkill? Maybe not. Anyone buying an XM already wants to stand out, and G-Power’s version does so with unapologetic flair.

