1.9%. That’s how small the share of electric vehicles in the BMW Group’s total deliveries was back in 2020. Demand has skyrocketed since then, rising to 4.1% in 2021, 9% in 2022, 14.7% in 2023, and 17.4% in 2024. Judging by BMW’s performance from January through September 2025, there’s every reason to believe the percentage will be even higher by year’s end.

Through the first nine months of 2025, 18% of all cars sold by the BMW Group did not have a combustion engine. The key word here is “Group,” as the figure includes not only BMW but also MINI and Rolls-Royce. Across the three brands, EV sales rose 10% compared to the same period last year, reaching 323,437 units.

Plug-in hybrids are also on the upswing. Between January and September, PHEV deliveries climbed 27.6% to 146,850 vehicles, representing 8.2% of total sales. Combined with pure EVs, electrified vehicles accounted for more than a quarter of the Group’s volume: 26.2%, or 470,287 cars. It’s worth noting that only BMW sells PHEVs, as MINI phased them out when the previous-generation Countryman ended production.

It’s important to view this steady rise in EV sales in context. The surge has come even before the new iX3’s debut and ahead of the broader Neue Klasse rollout. The share of zero-emission vehicles could grow substantially in the coming years. In 2026 alone, BMW will launch the i3 sedan, iX4, iX5, and give the i7 a mid-cycle update.

Let’s not forget that prototypes of the next-generation iX1 with a full Neue Klasse makeover are already on the road. Later this decade, BMW plans to add an iX7 and an i3 Touring, as well as an entry-level model (likely badged i1 and/or i2). Some of these EVs haven’t been officially confirmed by Munich, but our sources suggest they’re on the way. A two-door i4 Coupe may also join the lineup, alongside China-exclusive models like the long-wheelbase iX3 and i3.

Still, despite the influx of electric models, reaching the BMW Group’s long-standing target remains a challenge. The company’s goal is for EVs to account for more than 50% of annual sales by the end of the decade. There’s still a way to go, but after investing over €10 billion in the Neue Klasse platform, BMW is confident it can get there. CEO Oliver Zipse has repeatedly emphasized that NK represents the largest single investment in the company’s history.