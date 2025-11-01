There was a time when BMW would specify exactly how many units of a CS-badged car it planned to produce. Those days are gone, as we never learned production details for the M4 CS or the M3 CS Touring. Likewise, Munich hasn’t said a word about how many M2 CS models will roll off the assembly line at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico.

Fortunately for Japanese customers, BMW has confirmed that only 87 cars will be sold locally. That number seems more like a coincidence than a deliberate nod to the “G87” codename. From what we’ve heard, fewer than 2,000 units will be built globally. However, the final figure will depend on customer demand. Sources close to M say production will wrap up in July 2026.

The automaker can adjust output based on how many orders it receives. Earlier this year, Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, told us there’s “huge demand” for the M2 CS. As of late June, the United States led sales, followed by Germany and China.

At the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, BMW displays the M2 CS in Individual Velvet Blue, arguably the flashiest of the available finishes. Those seeking something more subdued can choose from Sapphire Black, Brooklyn Grey, or M Portimao Blue. Regardless of color, all cars come with these striking matte Gold Bronze forged wheels.

In Japan, the M2 CS is priced at ¥14,880,000 ($97,000), excluding the 10% consumption tax and options such as Individual paint or carbon-ceramic brakes. Deliveries will begin next month, and all units will feature right-hand drive.

As for what’s next, BMW isn’t finished with the second-generation M2. A Track Package is due next year, and xDrive is reportedly in development. The G87’s story could ultimately culminate later this decade with a CSL. It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but M certainly isn’t ruling it out.