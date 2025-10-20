We’ve honestly lost count of how many special M4 versions BMW has made for the G82 generation. However, this one is impossible to forget for several reasons. Not only is it based on the M4 CS, but it also celebrates M works driver Valentino Rossi. On top of that, it’s the most expensive M4 ever. Well, excluding the ultra-rare 3.0 CSL, which technically wasn’t labeled as an M4.

BMW is building just 92 examples of the M4 CS Edition VR46. Now, two of them share the same roof in Romania. The APAN Motors Iași dealership has taken delivery of the ultra-exclusive coupe celebrating The Doctor’s iconic racing number 46. The car was unveiled earlier this year, appropriately on his 46th birthday.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice the two cars aren’t identical. That’s because one was built in the Style version and the other in the Sport configuration. Each is limited to 46 units, with the former finished in Marina Bay Blue and the latter in Frozen Tanzanite Blue. Both feature a carbon fiber roof with the VR46 logo and Rossi’s signature. Each car is valued at over €200,000 locally, or more than double the price of a base M4. Yikes.

In BMW’s defense, production costs are higher than those of a standard G82. The hood and roof are individually crafted and painted at Plant Landshut, and the Individual finish alone takes around 20 hours of work by a four-person team.

There are also perks for those willing to spend that kind of money. Each of the 92 owners will get to meet Rossi at his ranch in Italy and drive M models at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. While the steep price tag may raise eyebrows, it clearly didn’t stop two buyers in Romania from signing their names on the dotted line.

The M4 CS Edition VR46 is unlikely to be the final limited-run variant. As we recently reported, BMW may have extended G82 production until mid-2029, giving Munich plenty of time to release even more ultra-exclusive models. We can’t help but wonder what’s next, considering the already extensive lineup that culminates with the CSL.

Photos: BMW Romania