The official gameplay demo for the new Forza Motorsport title put the spotlight on the M8 GTE, but until the racing game arrives in 2023, the Forza franchise highlights another BMW. This time around, it’s the second-generation M4 (G82), which is finally available in Forza Horizon 5. To celebrate the sports coupe’s arrival in the hotter Competition form, a promo video has been released.

The M4 is shown here in two of the most striking colors available, Isle of Man Green and what seems to be the Sao Paulo Yellow launch color. The announcement only refers to the coupe, which means the M3 Sedan will arrive at a later date. Of course, we’re especially excited to see the M3 Touring in a video game, be it from the Forza series or another racing title. The same holds true for the M4 CSL and it would particularly nice to have the 2023 3.0 CSL at some point.

Meanwhile, the M4 will have to suffice for now. As with all cars in Forza Horizon 5 or any other Forza game for that matter, the G82 is superbly detailed. While the short promo clip only shows the car from the outside, there are quite a few videos on YouTube already showing gamers behind the virtual steering wheel.

BMW fan or not, we can all agree variety is the spice of life and a wider car selection makes a video game more enjoyable. Better than never, the latest M4 joins Forza Horizon 5 with its mighty kidney grille and is shaping up to be a hoot to drive in the game’s fictional representation of Mexico. With the XM plug-in hybrid SUV around the corner, it’ll be interesting to see whether the electrified mastodon will be added to the game at some point in the future.

For those looking to play a video game that takes itself more seriously, the motorsport-focused Forza Motorsport reboot due next spring should offer an excellent variety of BMWs.

Source: Forza / YouTube