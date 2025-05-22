Because the M4 CS apparently didn’t feel special enough, BMW made an even more exclusive version. First revealed in February, the VR46 will be displayed this weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. To celebrate nine-time motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi’s 46th birthday, BMW will showcase not one but two versions of this limited-run coupe.

BMW is showing off the M4 CS Edition VR46 at Lake Como in Italy in both Style and Sport flavors. Each is limited to (yes, you guessed it), 46 units. The Style version pairs Marina Bay Blue paint with Tanzanite Blue graphics and bright yellow accents. The Sport version goes for a matte finish, combining Frozen Tanzanite Blue with a “46” logo in Frozen Marina Bay Blue. Regardless of the version, both feature a standard carbon fiber roof bearing Rossi’s signature and his iconic “46” graphic.

BMW didn’t follow the usual production process for the M4 CS Edition VR46. While the cars were assembled in Dingolfing like other G82s, BMW painted the hood, roof, and bumpers at its Landshut facility. There, only four paint experts applied the Individual finishes—a process that took 20 hours per car.

All 92 units have been completed and are now shipping to customers. The ones earmarked for the United States were offered at $155,000 a pop. That exorbitant price tops even the $139,900 M4 CSL. However, it still falls far short of the rumored $750,000 price tag of the 3.0 CSL. Officially, the M4 CS Edition VR46 is the most expensive M4-badged model BMW has ever made. Despite no mechanical upgrades, it commands a $31,500 premium over the standard M4 CS donor car.

Each of the 92 owners will have the chance to meet “The Doctor” at the VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia. BMW also invites them to drive various M models at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, so customers get more than just a custom-painted M4 CS.