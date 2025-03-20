The M4 is a special car, even in its most basic form. If your bank account is big enough, BMW has multiple versions to spice things up. With the CSL long gone, the CS currently serves as the range-topper, and now there’s a special edition within a special edition. The Competition Sport recently spawned a limited-run series to celebrate Valentino Rossi’s 46th anniversary.

The M4 CS Edition VR46 is making its video debut with none other than The Doctor himself. The BMW Motorsport works driver shows off the pricey G82 he customized together with the M division. Buyers have two paint options: Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic and Marina Bay Blue Metallic. Each finish is limited to 46 cars and comes with Sao Paulo Yellow accents and more than a few “VR46” logos inside and out.

There’s just one problem with this car: price. At $155,000 in the United States, it’s the most expensive M4 ever made. Yes, it’s costlier than the $139,900 M4 CSL. The 3.0 CSL still trumps them all, but it didn’t carry the “M4” moniker, and BMW never confirmed its purported $750,000 asking price.

The M4 CS Edition VR46 is all about visual tweaks since it has no mechanical upgrades over the regular M4 CS, which costs $123,500 in the US. Despite the massive price difference, the car lacks carbon-ceramic brakes. Whether the cosmetic mods are worth the steep $31,500 premium is debatable. That money buys you a new MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2-Door hatchback.

If you like your BMW M car to fly under the radar, the CS Edition VR46 is certainly not for you unless you’re a diehard Valentino Rossi and/or MotoGP fan. Otherwise, we can all agree that there’s a lot going on, especially outside. Between the oversized logos and multiple color combinations, this M4 shouts, “Look at me.” Even so, we have a feeling M won’t struggle to find 92 buyers.

Video: BMW M / YouTube