Although the golden era of car shows is over, that doesn’t mean automakers are ignoring the remaining events. Earlier this month, BMW made a splash at IAA in Munich with the all-new iX3. The electric crossover is now on display in France at the Lyon Motor Show. Visitors have until the end of the week to see the first Neue Klasse SUV at the Eurexpo exhibition center.

If you can’t make it, a walkaround video shows what you’re missing. The German luxury brand is displaying the second-generation iX3 in a different specification than we’ve seen so far. BMW shows off its much-hyped EV in Polarized Grey Metallic with numerous black accents from the M Sport Package Pro. We also don’t recall seeing those 21-inch 1050 M wheels before, other than in the configurator.

For the 2025 Lyon Motor Show, BMW equipped the iX3 with €16,575 worth of options. The M Sport Pro upgrade alone costs €6,300, while the paint adds €1,150. The two-tone alloys tack on another €1,000, and the list continues. The Innovation Pack, which bundles three-zone automatic climate control with a 3D head-up display and a Harman Kardon sound system, is €2,000. This iX3 also features a €1,500 panoramic sunroof and a €1,200 towing package.

Add in the Highway Assistant (€1,100), Parking Assistant Professional (€850), and other extras, and you’re looking at an iX3 priced at €88,480. Although technically a pre-production prototype, the quality reflects what buyers can expect. That said, we did notice the absence of felt lining in the door pockets, center console, and glovebox; likely casualties of cost-cutting. Likewise, the lack of a spare tire could be a dealbreaker for some.

As elsewhere, France only gets the 50 xDrive version, though cheaper ones are already confirmed. In the U.S., for example, 2027 will bring 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive variants. Higher up the ladder, M Performance and full M models are also expected.

Beyond lineup expansions, BMW plans to offer the iX3 with Individual colors starting in mid-2026. In the meantime, production kicks off in late October. European deliveries begin next spring, with the U.S. to follow by midyear. Around the same time, a long-wheelbase iX3 built in China will reach the local market.

Video: crospotter13 / YouTube