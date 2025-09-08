BMW didn’t waste any time loading up the German configurator shortly after unveiling the iX3. It gives us a clearer picture of what comes as standard equipment and what costs extra. For instance, electrically adjustable and heated front seats are included from the start, but the panoramic sunroof requires an additional outlay. Dual-zone climate control and an electric tailgate are also standard, while metallic paints and 21- or 22-inch wheels carry a surcharge.

However, a couple of features are notably absent. Ventilated front seats are missing for now, though BMW tells us they’re coming later. Heated rear seats are planned as well, with availability varying by market. South Korea will be among the first regions to get rear-seat heating as an option.

Even more extras are lined up through the M Performance Parts catalog. An initial batch has already been showcased on an iX3 at BMW Welt in Munich. As usual, these upgrades aren’t listed in the regular configurator, but your local dealer will have the details.

Beyond optional goodies, the lineup itself is set to expand. The launch-spec 50 xDrive will be followed in early 2027 by two cheaper models: the 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive. The latter, starting at $55,000, ditches the front motor for a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup. These are the only confirmed additions so far, but more are expected. At the other end of the lineup, there should be an M Performance version and potentially a full-fledged M, too.

BMW is also preparing a China-specific variant with an extended wheelbase. Internally codenamed “NA6” (as opposed to the global “NA5”), it will feature some styling tweaks from the Designworks studio in Shanghai. Sales are scheduled to begin next summer, around the same time as the U.S. launch.

In Europe, deliveries kick off in spring 2026. Buyers there can pay extra for features such as a heated steering wheel, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system, and three-zone climate control. BMW also charges more for adaptive headlights and the illuminated kidney grille.

A similar mix of standard and optional equipment is expected for the i3 sedan, due in the second half of next year.