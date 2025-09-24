If you’ve been saving up for a six-cylinder M Performance car in Europe, we have good news. BMW is updating the B58 engine to deliver more power while also reducing fuel consumption. Starting in November, the M240i, M340i, and M440i will come equipped with an evolved version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter unit.

The B58B30M2 revision adds 18 horsepower and a significant 40 Newton-meters (30 pound-feet) of torque, bringing totals to 386 hp and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft). Regardless of whether you opt for the M240i, M340i Sedan/Touring, or M440i Coupe/Convertible/Gran Coupe, all receive the revised engine with identical output.

The added performance shows in the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) for the M340i and M440i. The M340i Sedan now does it in just 4.3 seconds, or a tenth of a second quicker than before. Stick with the M240i, and you’ll also save at the pump, as fuel consumption drops from 8.8 liters/100 km to 8.0 liters under the WLTP combined cycle.

As a reminder, BMW sells the M240i, M340i, and M440i in Europe exclusively with xDrive. In the U.S., however, buyers can still choose rear-wheel drive. Well, except for the wagon, since the 3 Series Touring isn’t sold there. Americans also miss out on the M340d and M440d, performance diesels that occupy a rare niche. These M Performance-badged oil-burners are unlikely to return for another generation.

Even with the power boost, this isn’t the strongest version of the B58 in this segment. The X3 M50 tops it with 393 hp and 580 Nm (428 lb-ft). Larger non-M Performance models such as the 5 Series, 7 Series, X5, and X7 also use the 3.0-liter unit. Toyota has even pushed it to 429 hp for the Supra Final Edition.

BMW will further refine the B58 for the next-generation 3 Series M Performance model. Reportedly renamed the M350, the sports sedan is said to offer up to 417 hp. An xDrive setup is certain, though there’s still hope the RWD version will live on. If it does, however, Europe might not get the tail-happy variant.