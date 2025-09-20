Before BMW begins deliveries of the new iX3, it wants to ensure prospective buyers are well-informed. In an era where TikTok has shortened attention spans, this walkaround video refreshingly bucks the trend. Running nearly 20 minutes, it gives the luxury brand plenty of time to dissect the electric SUV.

Formerly head of MINI’s design team, Oliver Heilmer now oversees compact and midsize BMWs as well as M models. Naturally, he guides viewers through the next-generation iX3, highlighting the fresh design ushered in by the Neue Klasse. The featured vehicle is finished in Ocean Wave Blue, equipped with the M Sport Package, and rides on Individual 22-inch aerodynamic wheels.

A subtle but noteworthy detail is the mildly updated badge. The sleeker roundel appears not only on the hood and tailgate but also on the alloys and the steering wheel. This discreetly refreshed logo will be installed on future BMWs, whether electric or not. In an exclusive interview with BMWBLOG, Heilmer explained the thinking behind the redesign:

“We wanted to keep the heritage, but bring more precision to the logo. The chrome is still there, the letters have been refined with a shiny pattern you often find in watches, and the white surfaces now sit closer to the outer ring. It’s flat, but when you touch it you can still feel the ridges.”

Of course, no walkaround would be complete without a closer look at the interior. BMW once again showcases Digital White upholstery paired with a matching steering wheel. However, the quirky wheel isn’t yet offered in white. It won’t be added to the European configurator until January 2026. Buyers can also pay extra for a new M steering wheel with a more conventional design.

Elsewhere, the official footage highlights details like the M pedals reserved for iX3s with the M Sport Package. Other premium touches include the panoramic sunroof, which can be ordered with a sunblind. While the large central display and Panoramic Vision come standard, the 3D head-up display will be optional.

The video also shows that BMW hasn’t gone fully touchscreen-only with the iX3. Some physical buttons survived the switchgear purge, though the iDrive rotary knob has been dropped. Climate controls are now entirely integrated into the 17.9-inch touchscreen, right down to adjusting the direction of airflow. What a time to be alive, right?

The iX3 hits Europe next spring, followed by a U.S. launch in the summer. At first, it will be offered solely as the 50 xDrive, with the more affordable 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive variants to follow shortly after.

Video: BMW / YouTube