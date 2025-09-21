Spy shots have revealed that BMW is hard at work preparing updates for the 7 Series and X7. The former is set for a mid-cycle update next year, while the latter switches to the next generation in 2027. Still, Munich isn’t letting the current models fade away. For the Middle East, a new special edition has been introduced to attract buyers unwilling to wait for the refreshed versions. At the core of both cars is BMW Individual treatment inside and out.

Both high-end models can be ordered in Maldives Blue, Mora, or Macadamia, but with a twist. On the 7 Series, cars finished in Maldives Blue or Mora receive an Oxide Grey upper body for a two-tone effect. Additionally, the G70 gets another two-tone combination pairing Ruby Red Pearl with Black Sapphire. A fifth and final color, Frozen Deep Green, is reserved exclusively for the sedan.

Surprisingly, BMW Middle East isn’t offering the X7 with a two-tone finish. However, there is precedent. Japan recently received a lavish Nishiki Lounge special edition featuring a bi-color exterior.

The 7 Series and X7 are available with all locally offered powertrains. As expected, both models come generously equipped. Ventilated seats, illuminated panoramic glass roofs, an air fragrance system, and rear-seat entertainment are just some of the highlights.

BMW hasn’t disclosed production numbers, but the “limited allocation” wording suggests rarity in the Middle East. All cars feature extended Merino leather, illuminated kidney grilles, and crystal-like detailing for the headlights and certain controls.

It’s worth noting that while the BMW Individual catalog spans over 300 colors across the lineup, only two are available for the upper body: Oxide Grey and Black Sapphire. More options may be on the way, as BMW has pledged to upgrade its paint shop in Dingolfing, where the 7 Series is manufactured. A €30 million investment will fund the creation of a Centre for Special and Individual Paintwork, staffed by a dedicated team of 10 starting in 2027.

