The BMW X4 will be phased out next year without a direct replacement featuring combustion engines. However, we have it on good authority that the posh coupe-SUV will return later this decade as an electric-only model. Codenamed “NA7,” the unconfirmed model is going to sit on the Neue Klasse, BMW’s first architecture developed exclusively for EVs. When it does arrive, the iX4 will do battle with this – the Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron.

What is it? Essentially a sleeker version of the iX3-rivaling Q6 E-Tron introduced back in May. Much like BMW’s future iX3 and iX4, the electric crossover beaten with a coupe stick is underpinned by an electric-only architecture. The Premium Platform Electric (PPE) was co-developed by Audi with Porsche, with the latter using it for the new, electric-only Macan.

While some people like SUVs with a swoopy roofline and others don’t, the coupe-like profile is objectively better in one regard. It lowers the drag coefficient from Q6 E-Tron’s 0.28 to only 0.26. That pays dividends in terms of efficiency by unlocking extra miles of range. As with the conventionally shaped model, the Sportback gets a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable energy content of 94.9 kWh. It’s enough juice for 408 miles (656 kilometers) of range. That’s 19 miles (31 km) more than the regular model.

Audi also intends to offer the Q6 Sportback E-Tron with a smaller battery. It has a net capacity of 75.8 kWh for a lower maximum range of 339 miles (545 kilometers). Maximum charging power is 270 kW, resulting in a range of 165 miles (265 kilometers) after 10 minutes spent at a fast-charging station. It’ll take 22 minutes to replenish the battery from 10% to 80%.

Both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations are available with single- and dual-motor configurations, respectively. The RWD models support only 225 kW of charging power with the smaller battery and 260 kW with the bigger one. Step up to the flagship SQ6 model available exclusively with Quattro and that one can take 270 kW.

Stick to the base model and Audi quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in seven seconds flat. You’ll have to make do with 248 horsepower from a rear-mounted electric motor. A more powerful Performance version still with RWD has 302 hp on tap to lower the sprint time to 6.6 seconds. Upgrade to the Quattro and you’re rewarded with dual motors delivering a combined 382 hp for a 5.9-second sprint.

Then there’s the cream of the crop – the Audi SQ6 Sportback E-Tron. It ups the power ante to 483 hp and unlocks a quick run in only 4.3 seconds. Flat out, it can reach an electronically governed 143 mph (230 km/h) whereas the Q6 models are limited to 130 mph (210 km/h).

Other than the more rakish silhouette, the Q6 and Q6 Sportback E-Tron models are borderline identical. Much like some large models from BMW, the electric crossover duo has split headlights. It’s not a bad-looking EV but some would argue it’s a bit generic. More substantial differences compared to the smaller Q4 Sportback E-Tron would’ve been appreciated. It’s worth noting the Sportback is 37 millimeters (nearly 1.5 inches) flatter than the normal model.

As you can imagine, it’s not as practical as the regular Q6 E-Tron. With a rear cargo capacity of 511 liters (18 cubic feet), you’re losing 15 liters (0.5 cubic feet) because of the more sloped roofline. Thankfully, the front trunk’s volume remains unchanged, at 64 liters (2.2 cubic feet).

Since luxury brands seem to be obsessed with screens, the new electric crossover from Ingolstadt doesn’t disappoint. It has a fully digital 11.9-inch instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch touchscreen, plus an optional 10.9-inch display just for the front passenger. At an additional cost, Audi throws in a head-up display with augmented reality tech.

The Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron makes its public debut this week at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. It goes on sale at home in Germany late this year from €65,900 for the base rear-wheel-drive model with the smaller battery. The most expensive of the bunch is the SQ6, at €96,200.

Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron

Audi SQ6 Sportback E-Tron