BMW’s next wave of electric vehicles will be based on the Neue Klasse platform. The company’s first dedicated EV underpinnings will spawn at least six models by 2028. Only next year’s iX3 crossover and the i3 sedan launching in 2026 have been officially confirmed so far. Other models we believe are in the works include an i3 Touring wagon and an iX4 crossover-coupe mashup. The rest are likely to be China-specific EVs designed and built locally.

But what will come after the initial Neue Klasse rollout? Our sources within BMW have told us an i4 Coupe has been approved for production. We’re talking about an actual coupe with two doors rather than another i4 Gran Coupe. It apparently carries the “NA2” internal codename and could be followed by a convertible.

However, we’ve heard through the grapevine that the “NA3” droptop model has not been signed off yet. Why? Because the German luxury brand is not sure whether there would be enough demand. After all, the convertible segment has certainly seen better days in terms of popularity. The Z4, 4 Series Convertible, and 8 Series Convertible are all expected to bow out within the next few years due to poor demand. Still, it’s hard to imagine BMW’s lineup without a car featuring a folding top, so we’re not losing hope.

The i4 Coupe is expected to go into production in the second half of 2028, so you’re in for a long wait. It might not be BMW’s first electric coupe to hit the market. Remember the mysterious two-door prototype spotted testing in early July? It had two doors, a swoopy roofline, and Neue Klasse design traits. It remains to be seen whether that will be a permanent member of the lineup or a limited-run model. There is a third, less exciting possibility: it might’ve been just a test mule for the Neue Klasse platform.

We should clarify that not every new EV with the famous roundel will use the NK underpinnings from now on. Work is underway on iX5, iX6, and iX7 models with the tried-and-tested CLAR platform. The largest of the three SUVs is expected to spawn ALPINA’s first EV, the iX7 ALPINA 100, positioned above BMW’s own iX7 M70.

If you’re a fan of electric vehicles with a soft spot for BMWs, exciting times are ahead. Although the EV market seems to be cooling, the Munich-based marque is still sticking to its original goal. It wants zero-emission vehicles to account for half of annual sales by 2030. To make it happen, it’s expanding its electric portfolio with numerous products.