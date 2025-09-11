The iX3’s rollout was the perfect opportunity for BMW Welt to supercharge its facilities for BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce drivers. These so-called “charging trees” are a collaborative effort with the Designworks subsidiary to make the charging experience more stylish. The High-Power Charging Park is now operational and features eight ultra-fast charging stations to recharge the BMW Group’s electrified cars.

You’ll cruise along “The Catwalk” (yes, that’s what BMW calls it) to access the sleek charging stations. Each one has a bench for drivers to rest and enjoy the colorful flowers. The sheet metal used for the benches and charging stations has the same coating as BMW Welt’s façade, ensuring the additions blend seamlessly into the existing scenery. Elsewhere, BMW used natural stone from the nearby Isar River. As for the road, it’s made from concrete and terrazzo.

You won’t see BMW Welt employees pouring salt on The Catwalk during winter to get rid of ice. Why? The heat generated while EVs charge is channeled underground, preventing snowy conditions. The maximum charging power isn’t specified, but BMW does confirm “high-power charging in only 15 minutes” is supported. For payment, you can use either a credit card or your smartphone via NFC.

Naturally, Designworks is showcasing its latest work by highlighting the brand’s most important EV ever. BMW brought the iX3 “NA5” in Space Silver and Ocean Wave Blue to mark the new facilities at the Welt. The second-generation electric SUV is the fastest-charging EV to date from the Group, supporting a peak charging rate of 400 kW thanks to an 800V architecture.

Unlike any other electric BMW before it, the iX3 features cylindrical battery cells. These offer a 20% higher energy density and 30% faster charging speeds than EVs with prismatic cells. The 108.7-kWh pack delivers 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range under the WLTP cycle or 400 miles based on the EPA’s test procedure. In the United States, the 50 xDrive model will be joined by “40” versions with a smaller battery starting in early 2027, or possibly sooner in Europe.

If you haven’t been bitten by the SUV bug yet, the i3 sedan is coming next year. Additional body styles in this segment are expected shortly, including an i3 Touring and possibly a two-door i4 in both coupe and convertible formats. There are also rumors of a potential iX4 crossover-coupe. All of these models are part of BMW’s reborn Neue Klasse lineup, which won’t be limited to EVs. Future combustion-engine cars and plug-in hybrids will also be considered members of the NK portfolio. Why? They’ll share the fresh design language and the in-car tech with iDrive X.

Photo: BMW Designworks / Instagram