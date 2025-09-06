It wasn’t that long ago when M Performance Parts were limited to a handful of items for a few models. Today, business must be booming in Munich, as BMW has vastly expanded its portfolio. From the lowly 1 Series to high-end models like the M5, there are now plenty of extras you won’t find in the regular configurator.

The paint has barely dried on the new iX3, and BMW Welt is already showcasing the “NA5” fitted with M Performance Parts. Fresh images reveal the electric crossover dressed to impress in Space Silver with the M Sport Package Pro. This latest EV from Bavaria rides on a 21-inch M Aerodynamic wheel set (1051 M) with a two-tone finish.

That’s all well and good, but what about the M Performance Parts? It’s hard to miss the sticker across the top of the windshield, reminiscent of tuner style from the 1990s. Actually, some still do it today. A more substantial change is noticeable below the front air curtains, where new elements give the iX3 a beefier look while presumably improving aerodynamics.

At the back, the diffuser is slightly more pronounced. However, it’s hard to spot the changes against all the glossy black. BMW may be promising a “new era” with the Neue Klasse, ditching chrome for LEDs, but it’s clearly not ready to give up shiny plastic. Case in point: the add-on roof spoiler, finished in gloss black and wearing M Performance branding to ensure bystanders know this isn’t a standard iX3. Completing the look is a matte black decal running along the profile, topped with an M Performance logo to drive the point home.

The photographer couldn’t capture the cabin, but based on other models, M Performance Parts are almost certain to extend inside. Expect carbon fiber trim, Alcantara and leather surfaces, unique floor mats, and other small touches. We’re waiting for BMW to officially announce the full range of items developed for the second-generation iX3.

So far, there hasn’t been an official mention of M Performance Parts. Then again, the car has only just debuted, and deliveries don’t begin until next spring. That leaves BMW with plenty of time to detail this extra layer of customization it plans to offer buyers. For a price, of course.

Photos: Aticharn Cherngchavano / Instagram