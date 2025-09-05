All the press shots you’ve seen so far of the new iX3 showcase a high-end version. It comes with the M Sport Package and nearly every bell and whistle. That’s BMW’s usual playbook when launching a car, and really, the standard practice across the auto industry. It makes sense to put your best foot forward by highlighting the most attractive specification. The higher the price tag, the bigger the profit margins.

But what about the more modest trims? That’s where configurators come in. Fortunately, BMW wasted no time activating its online car builder in Germany right after the world premiere. The iX3 is already available to configure in its domestic market, and these screenshots from the tool reveal what you get for the base price of €68,900.

Initially offered only as the 50 xDrive, our stripped-back iX3 avoids flashy paints by sticking to plain Alpine White. Several wheel designs are on offer in sizes up to 22 inches, but we kept it simple with the standard 20-inch set (codenamed 1045). Inside, the seats are upholstered in Econeer, a textile made entirely from recycled PET yarn. Real leather is available as an Individual option but can cost up to €3,090.

Despite being the cheapest version for now, the base iX3 doesn’t skimp on equipment. Heated and power-adjustable front seats are standard, joined by two-zone automatic climate control and an electric tailgate. Other standard features include Comfort Access, the Extended Exterior Mirror Package, wireless smartphone charging, and an alarm system.

Buyers also get Digital Key Plus, which turns smartphones and smartwatches into car keys. Unsurprisingly, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included out of the box. On the safety front, the entry-level iX3 packs lane change warning, road priority warning, Safe Exit, and Assisted View.

BMW will begin deliveries to European customers next spring, while U.S. buyers will have to wait until summer. A lower-tier iX3, expected to start at around €60,000 in Germany, is in the works. Also coming in 2026, the i3 sedan should undercut the equivalent iX3 on price.

You can play with the configurator at the link below.

Photos: BMW Germany