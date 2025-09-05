So far, most glimpses of the 2026 BMW iX3 have been of the Ocean Wave Blue color. But we’re also fortunate enough to now have a look at what the electric SUV — the first Neue Klasse model in a series of many to come — looks like wearing a new shade of silver from the company. BMW’s had a lot of excellent silvers in the palette over the years. It looks like this one — Space Silver — is another home run. It’s also one of our first hard looks at the vehicle in-person. That is, when it isn’t surrounded by crazy light show effects that accompany the official reveal.

The exterior’s Space Silver paint, or Spacesilber metallic as it’s called on BMW Germany’s iX3 configurator, ultimately pairs well with the M Sport bodywork and large wheels. These bi-color 22-inch wheels are dubbed Style 1054, and they’re the largest you can get on the new iX3. They’re also for M Sport cars only — although there is another 22-inch wheel offering open to all iX3 models. Blue brakes proudly wear M branding behind the huge alloys, further clueing you in that it’s an M Sport model. But things get even more interesting when you open the door.

Space Silver Exterior Meets A Castanea Interior

Inside, BMW’s chosen the exotic shade of brown. While silver and brown might not be one of the first combinations that jump to mind, it really works here. Like the similar Castanea Chestnut originally debuted on the BMW iX, the Castanea pictured here has a reddish hue. It makes for good contrast with all the black and silver otherwise laying about the cabin. Thankfully, this car also comes with an M Sport steering wheel; the white wheel we’ve seen on other iX3s would probably have looked a little bit more out of place. Other than a significantly different screen and armrest area, the iX3’s interior really mimics a lot of what the iX’s does when outfitted with Castanea. The door handles and lower dashboard remain trimmed in black. The seats in the iX3 also feature more gray and black in the accents and stitching.

The 2026 BMW iX3 in Space Silver over Castanea proves that BMW hasn’t lost its touch for pairing bold design with premium finishes. From the sharp M Sport bodywork and massive 22-inch alloys to the warm, distinctive Castanea interior, this configuration highlights just how versatile the Neue Klasse design language can be. We look forward to the range of interesting specifications possible. Especially once BMW’s Individual program starts taking a run at it.