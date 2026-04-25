Bleumode and NightRide.pl showed up to Ultrace Germany with something that takes a second to process. An E30 M3 — stripped of its wheels, most of its mechanicals, and basically anything that would make it a functioning car — sitting on top of four Suzuki GSX-Rs. Not next to them. On top of them. The bikes are the wheels now.

Before getting into the build, Ultrace needs some context. It started as a small tuning meet in Wrocław, Poland, roughly 15 years ago. It is now one of the bigger custom car events in Europe — 50,000 visitors, over 1,000 cars selected from tens of thousands of global applications. The organizers curate hard. Getting in means your car is either genuinely well-built, genuinely weird, or both. In 2026, it made its German debut at the Areal Böhler in Düsseldorf, a former industrial site that happens to look exactly like where you’d want to display something like this. The theme was “Archived Dreams.”

Wearing The Iconic Jägermeister Livery

The Jägermeister E30 M3 livery is not an arbitrary choice. That orange — the deep, burnt-amber orange of the Jägermeister brand, with the antlered stag — ran in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft in the early 1990s. Drivers like Armin Hahne drove it at the Nürburgring and Hockenheim while people watched on tube TVs. It is the kind of livery that car people recognize instantly, the way music fans recognize album covers.

NightRide.pl has been building and documenting BMWs for years, mostly E30s, mostly used hard. Their content is honest — cars that crash, get rebuilt, break again, get rebuilt again. Bleumode brings a different sensibility, more visual, more interested in the object than the driving. Together, they decided to take the Jägermeister shell and do something with it that a racing team never would.

Whether this project counts as a car is the wrong question. It is an object that uses car parts and motorcycle parts to say something about what tuning culture actually is — which is, at its core, people doing things to vehicles that the manufacturer never considered, for reasons that are hard to explain to someone who doesn’t already get it.

This particular thing is extreme. But it is also coherent. The Jägermeister livery on an E30 M3 is already a reference to motorsport history. Mounting that on four GSX-Rs — bikes that have their own 40-year history in the superbike world — makes the reference weirder and denser at the same time.

Ultrace Germany runs on April 25 and 26. This was the event’s first time outside Poland. BMW showed up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the M3. The Bleumode and NightRide.pl build was, by most accounts, the thing people stood in front of longest.

[Photos: N2.studio & Kamil Koźlarek]