BMW has been harshly criticized for making the new M5 too big and heavy. Power, however, hasn’t been one of the complaints. Still, Manhart figured some extra punch wouldn’t hurt, pushing the “G90” into supercar territory. The German tuner calls its latest project the “MH5 900E,” a name that hints at its immense total output.

As expected, Manhart left the electric motor untouched. The added grunt comes from upgrading the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. In stock form, the “S68” produces 577 horsepower, supplemented by another 194 hp from the electric motor. Together, the seventh-generation M5 makes a mighty 717 hp. Not enough? Manhart will gladly raise the combined output to 897 hp.

Torque also climbs significantly, from the standard 1,000 Newton-meters (737 lb-ft) to a massive 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft). Manhart doesn’t mention reinforcing the eight-speed automatic to cope with the added stress, suggesting the M Steptronic gearbox can handle the higher load.

Performance figures haven’t been released, but the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) should dip below the 3.5 seconds required by a stock G90. Flat out, the standard car tops out at 155 mph (250 km/h), or 190 mph (305 km/h) with the optional M Driver’s Package. Critics have noted the new M5 isn’t any quicker than its predecessor despite the extra power. Manhart likely fixes that, though the car is still much heavier than the “F90.”

The MH5 900E package extends beyond the reworked V8. Manhart gives the M5 a carbon-fiber body kit that makes the sports sedan even more imposing. Up front, it gains a spoiler lip and canards, while beefier side skirts, a new diffuser, and a trunk-lid spoiler add to the look. An extra roof-mounted spoiler completes the package.

The factory BMW alloys are also gone, swapped for Manhart’s 22-inch forged wheels wrapped in chunky 295/30 front and 315/30 rear tires. These can be paired with Manhart’s lowering springs for extra stance, or with a KW-developed coilover kit.

Of course, no Manhart build would be complete without champagne-gold accents and the retro-inspired windshield decal. For those who find it all a bit over the top, sticking to the power upgrade alone might be the best call.

Photos: Manhart