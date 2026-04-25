Relay attacks on keyless-entry systems have turned modern cars into some of the most targeted vehicles on the road. The exploit kits are cheap, widely available, and require almost no skill to operate. And the standard immobiliser in your car? It’s already been defeated the moment that relay device fooled the door lock.

This is the problem xAutomotive, an Austrian automotive-IT firm, set out to solve — and their answer is clever. Their solution, called xProtect, doesn’t live in a visible box bolted under your dashboard. It lives inside the transmission itself.

The Magic Is in the TCU

xProtect is a software modification flashed directly into your BMW’s Transmission Control Unit — the TCU, a processor nestled deep inside the automatic gearbox. Once installed, the adapter used to flash it is removed and put away. From the outside, your car looks completely standard.

And yet, the next time someone tries to drive it away without knowing your personal code, the car will turn over — the engine will start — and then simply refuse to move. This is intentional. xProtect doesn’t prevent the engine from starting. Instead, it prevents the transmission from engaging a gear.

If you’re wondering, features like the remote start and Keyless-Go functionality remain completely unaffected. BMW owners who use remote start on cold mornings can continue to do so without ever entering their code. The code is only required when you actually want to drive.

One Flash. Always There

A common misconception is that the OBD adapter must stay plugged in for xProtect to work. It doesn’t. Installation is a one-time operation — you connect the adapter, flash the software into the TCU via the xProtect app on your phone, configure your personal code, and remove the adapter. That’s it. The protection is now embedded in the firmware of the transmission controller itself. The adapter is simply the tool used for installation, like a USB stick used to install an operating system. Once the software is written, the adapter has no further role.

To connect the app and install xProtect, you need a compatible Wi-Fi OBD adapter. Supported options include the xA Ultra (available in the xAutomotive shop), xHP WiFi (discontinued), Thor, MHD UNI, MHD Orange, and bootmod3 WiFi.

Your Code, Your Controls

The personal code is built from the physical buttons already in the car — the gear lever, shift paddles on the steering wheel, driving mode selector, brake pedal, and more. Users design their sequence in the xProtect app’s Code Editor, then flash it to the car via the adapter.

The combination space is enormous. With the range of available inputs across a typical BMW G-Series interior, xAutomotive calculates over 35 trillion possible combinations. A three-button sequence combined with a held activation input already achieves excellent code strength. The system enforces a maximum two-second window between each button press, and any unintended input invalidates the current attempt entirely.

Brute-forcing the code isn’t a realistic option. The time constraint alone makes it impractical; the sheer number of combinations makes it mathematically absurd.

Your sequence is always accessible within the xProtect app, protected by Face ID or Touch ID on your phone. It is stored in encrypted format linked to your user account on xAutomotive’s Amazon AWS servers. xAutomotive cannot reconstruct a stored code on your behalf — only you can view it in the app.

The Icing on the Cake

Beyond preventing gear engagement, xProtect adds a further layer of security: when active and locked, the TCU cannot be reprogrammed. Even a thief equipped with professional diagnostic tools cannot overwrite the TCU to remove the protection while the code is active. In practice, xAutomotive considers this secondary to the main use case — a thief who runs into unexpected problems doesn’t troubleshoot, they leave — but it closes off a more sophisticated attack vector entirely.

Built for Everyday Life

Security systems that inconvenience their owners are security systems that get disabled. xAutomotive has thought carefully about this. The reactivation delay — configurable between zero and 180 minutes — means that during a shopping trip or a series of short errands, drivers can choose not to re-enter their code each time.

For workshop visits or any situation where the car needs to be driven by someone else, Friendship Mode fully suspends the protection. To activate it: while xProtect is in unlocked mode, hold the Park button on your gear lever for three seconds. The “P” symbol on your dashboard will flash once to confirm xProtect is now disabled. When you collect the car, hold the Park button for three seconds again to re-enable it. The “P” symbol on your dash and gear lever flashes whenever xProtect is installed and active — the flashing stops in Friendship or Unlocked mode.

xProtect fully supports Remote Software Upgrades and dealer updates. The system can be temporarily disabled before an upgrade and re-enabled immediately after.

Warranty and Performance

xProtect says that their software does not alter any performance- or safety-related behavior of your vehicle. Your warranty remains fully intact. There is no hardware to install, and installation of the software will not — as of January 2026 — affect any warranty claims.

xProtect is available now for most BMW G-Series vehicles at €199 worldwide, with no workshop required for installation or removal. If you’re selling the car, it can be fully uninstalled the same way it was put in, leaving no trace. The full list of supported models is at xautomotive.com/pages/supported-cars.

Disclaimer

This article is intended for informational purposes only. We are not affiliated with xAutomotive GmbH in any way, and nothing in this article constitutes professional or legal advice of any kind. All product details, specifications, and claims are sourced directly from xAutomotive’s official materials and are their sole responsibility. We accept no liability for any outcomes resulting from the installation or use of xProtect.

By choosing to install xProtect or any third-party software on your vehicle, you do so entirely at your own risk. We strongly recommend verifying compatibility with your specific vehicle before proceeding. Modifying your vehicle’s software may have implications for your manufacturer warranty, insurance policy, and local road regulations — it is your sole responsibility to check these before installation. Laws and regulations regarding vehicle modifications vary by country and region.

This article reflects information available at the time of publication and may not reflect future changes to the product, its compatibility, or applicable laws. We make no guarantee that the information remains accurate or up to date.

For any questions, concerns, or technical support regarding the product, please contact xAutomotive directly at www.xautomotive.com.