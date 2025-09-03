The BMW M4 GTS is one of the rarest and most track-focused M cars ever built. Now, you have the chance to own one by bidding on an example that popped up on Bring a Trailer. Sporting a handful of modifications, it might be a great way to get into a lightly modded example that you can drive without losing a ton of money. Considering these cars are trading at well under their six figure original MSRP, now might be the time to pounce — especially if you live in North America and want one that isn’t Frozen Dark Grey metallic.

The Story on This M4 GTS

This 2016 M4 GTS has 12,000 miles on the clock, which is actually on the higher end for cars listed on Bring a Trailer in the past year or so. The last GTS listed with this many miles was also a white car, listed last year, that was bid to $71,000. Unlike that car, this one has some aftermarket gear. Extended shift paddles, a back-up camera, and Apple CarPlay make the interior slightly more livable and might appeal to prospective bidders. On the outside, the car wears aftermarket headlights, suspension, air inlets, and steel brakes. The carbon ceramic brakes that came on every M4 GTS are MIA and unavailable, sadly. This specific M4 GTS comes in Alpine White, one of only four paint options offered for the car.

The M4 GTS was a special production run; only 830 cars existed, and that figure includes press and demo cars. Impressive, considering BMW only planned 700 units for production initially. Customer deliveries numbered at 803 units globally, and only 300 cars came to the US. An additional 50 cars came to Canada. A fairly reputable bimmerpost member claims 100 of the total North American cars were painted Alpine White, making it significantly rarer than the most common color (Frozen Dark Grey, 187 cars) but more common than Mineral Grey and Black Sapphire, each accounting for around 15% of total GTS production.

What Makes the M4 GTS Special?

Well, aside from low production numbers, the GTS sat at the tip-top of the F82 M4 lineup. Think of it like the G82 M4 CSL of its day. It featured a roll cage and stripped-down interior. Unique Style 666M wheels painted Acid Orange, and an aggressive carbon fiber wing and front splitter make the car easy to recognize. OLED taillights also debuted on the GTS. Most importantly, the M4 GTS came with a notable bump in power, courtesy of a water-injection system. The twin-turbo S55 engine makes 493 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque here; that’s up from 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet in M4 Competition models.

At the time of this writing, the M4 GTS on Bring a Trailer is up to just $25,000. That’s a far cry from the car’s original MSRP of around $135,195. It’s also a far cry from the last GTS that went to the block; that car sold just three months ago for $74,000. But, its more common paint (Frozen Grey) and imperfect Carfax report might have impacted value. We’re not sure how the mods on this car will compare, value-wise. You can bid on this 2016 M4 GTS by clicking on the Bring a Trailer link below. The auction ends Monday, September 8.

Link to auction: 2016 BMW M4 GTS