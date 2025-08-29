The 2025 BMW 4 Series continues to prove why it’s a cornerstone of BMW’s lineup and a benchmark in its class. In J.D. Power’s latest rankings of cars with the best quality, appeal, and dependability, the 4 Series stood out among Compact Premium Cars, finishing first in vehicle appeal and second in vehicle dependability. That’s a significant result in a segment crowded with choices like the Audi A5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, showing that BMW’s approach to blending performance, technology, and long-term reliability still strikes the strongest chord with buyers.

Offered as a coupe, convertible, or four-door Gran Coupe, the 4 Series lineup covers a wide spectrum of needs, from daily driver to weekend escape car. Standard versions deliver between 255 and 386 horsepower, while the M4 Coupe and Convertible push performance all the way to 523 horsepower with track-focused hardware. It’s a range that highlights the flexibility of the 4 Series—equally at home as a refined luxury car or as a serious performance machine, with a breadth few rivals can match.

Why the Rankings Matter

J.D. Power evaluates vehicles in three areas: initial quality (how well a car is built from the start), vehicle appeal (how much owners enjoy the design, performance, and features), and dependability (how reliably it performs over time).

The 2025 BMW 4 Series topping the appeal rankings shows how strongly it resonates with owners, from its styling and technology to the way it drives. Finishing second in dependability is equally notable, reflecting BMW’s efforts in recent years to improve long-term reliability in a segment where customers expect both performance and durability.

Other Standouts in 2025

While the 4 Series shines in its category, several other models also earned high marks in this year’s J.D. Power study:

Chevrolet Corvette – Ranked first in dependability and second in both appeal and initial quality among Premium Sporty Cars.

Ford Mustang – Took the top spot for both appeal and initial quality among Sporty Cars.

Hyundai Elantra – Placed third in appeal and initial quality in the Compact Car segment.

Hyundai Sonata – Finished second in appeal and initial quality and third in dependability among Midsize Cars.

Kia K4/Forte – Claimed first in appeal and second in dependability and initial quality in the compact class.

Lexus ES – Topped both appeal and initial quality in the Midsize Premium Car category.

Nissan Altima – First in initial quality and second in dependability among Midsize Cars.

Porsche 911 – Ranked highest in both appeal and initial quality among Premium Sporty Cars.

A Fun and Reliable Daily Driver

The results reinforce the BMW 4 Series as one of the most balanced cars in its class, despite having a controversial design. But today, it isn’t just about horsepower or looks—it’s about a car that owners continue to enjoy long after the first drive, and one that has shown itself to hold up reliably over time.

Other brands, from Chevrolet to Porsche, also demonstrated strengths in their respective categories, and mainstream sedans like the Hyundai Sonata and Nissan Altima proved that high quality and dependability aren’t limited to premium nameplates. [Source: JD Power]