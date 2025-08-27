Spy photos have shown that BMW is hard at work preparing a facelift for its flagship car, while retaining the split headlights. In the meantime, it continues to pamper the current 7 Series. The luxury automaker has partnered with Korean artist Lee Kun-Yong to give the electric sedan a colorful makeover. This i7 M Performance model wears a bold wrap created for Frieze Seoul 2025, taking place September 3 to 6 in the Gangnam district.

Although not an official art car per se, the M Hybrid V8 remains the latest; this i7 M70 also serves as a canvas on wheels. The 83-year-old artist adapted his “Bodyscape” series, begun in 1976, for the stately EV with the roundel. Describing his latest work, the Sariwon-born artist said:

“I firmly believe that art can be the bridge between different objects, different people and even different perspectives. Through this new collaboration, I hope to create new encounters and connections through art, and I am excited to see how this link between art and technology will develop.”

BMW is once again an official partner of the Frieze Seoul art show. Last year, it marked the event with a special-edition 7 Series, also an i7, though in xDrive60 guise rather than the hotter M70. Alongside the limited-run car at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX), BMW also unveiled the i7 Miniature Edition: 14 tiny cars inspired by video games, rap album covers, and other themes.

For 2025, BMW will again provide VIP shuttle service at the show. Additionally, miniatures of 18 Art cars will be on display during the event. South Korea is a major market for the brand, ranking as the BMW Group’s fifth largest. In the past two years, it was the top automotive importer in the country.

BMW South Korea celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Art Car series. This striking i7 M70 brings the two milestones together in fitting style.

Photos: BMW