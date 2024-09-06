The Frieze Seoul art fair is in full swing in South Korea. On this occasion, official partner BMW is launching a special edition of the 7 Series to mark the event. It’s based on the fully electric i7 in the xDrive60 guise and can be ordered exclusively online. The zero-emission luxobarge is dressed to impress in Frozen Deep Grey, a matte color from the Individual catalog. We’ve been seeing it lately on the new M5 G90.

To make it pop visually even more, BMW South Korea installed the M Sport Pro specification that blacks out certain elements. For example, the mighty kidney grille is black, as are the brake calipers and the trunk lid spoiler. To sweeten the pot, the i7 special edition comes with 21-inch wheels featuring a two-tone look.

Images of the cabin have not been provided thus far. However, we do know the i7 Frieze Seoul Edition has the fancy BMW Individual Gran Lusso Full Leather Merino Interior upgrade. The upholstery is finished in Smoke White and the car benefits from the optional Executive Lounge. In addition, the large electric sedan boasts a 31.3-inch Theatre Screen. It’s a massive display that folds down from the roof. It used to be exclusive to the 7er but now the long-wheelbase 5er has it as well.

BMW will have the car on display until the show ends tomorrow, September 7. You can check it out at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in South Korea’s capital. It costs 236.5 million won, so approximately $178,000 at current exchange rates.

This year’s Frieze Seoul also hosts a different flavor of the BMW i7. It’s a Miniature Edition consisting of 14 scale models painted by artists Heemin Chung and Alvaro Barrington. These tiny 7 Series models are being sold, with proceeds going to charities.

Also at the art fair, the M Hybrid V8 electrified endurance race car is celebrating its Asian debut

Source: BMW South Korea