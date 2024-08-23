The M Hybrid V8 serving as the BMW’s 20th Art Car will celebrate its Asian premiere at the Frieze Seoul. The art fair takes place September 4-7 at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in South Korea’s capital. This year, the German luxury brand is the official partner of the event. Aside from bringing the electrified endurance race car, it’ll also show off this – the i7 Miniature Edition.

What is it? The downsized electric sedan takes after the BMW Art Car collection and has been customized by two artists. Heemin Chung and Alvaro Barrington have each designed seven versions of the electric luxury sedan. Why seven and not more or less? As a reference to the 7 Series moniker, of course. All 14 will be up for grabs during the 2024 Frieze Seoul. Proceeds from the sale will be directed to the charities chosen by the two artists.

Finished in black and looking quite daring, the seven BMW i7 Miniature Edition designs penned by Heemin Chung feature digital images converted into the mediums of painting and sculpture. According to BMW, “her work interrogates the role of technology in society and how it has shaped contemporary approaches to art.”

As for the other seven tiny cars, Alvaro Barrington took inspiration from video games in which cars are the highlight, such as the Grand Theft Auto series. We’re also noticing a rap/hip-hop motif as one of the cars illustrates Dr. Dre and the title of his iconic “The Chronic” debut album as a solo artist, released back in 1992. It’s worth noting the BMW i7 Miniature Edition has been curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist. He’s a renowned Swiss art curator, critic, and historian.

With BMW being the official partner of the 2024 Frieze Seoul, it’ll provide VIP car service during the show. It’s actually the third time in a row since BMW will offer transportation since the event was created in 2022.

Source: BMW