When the Spectre debuted three years ago, it became the first production two-door coupe in nearly a century to feature 23-inch wheels. Rolls-Royce is now upping its wheel game once again for its first electric car, introducing a fresh design inspired by a flower in bloom.

The intricate alloys, which frankly look like a nightmare to clean, mimic delicate petals. These new shoes for the two-door EV are part of the “Inspired by Primavera” series, available in three versions: Evanescent, Reverie, and Blossom. Order books are now open until early 2026, with deliveries slated for spring.

Whichever version you choose, all share a hand-painted coachline depicting a cherry branch in bloom. The motif continues inside, appearing on the illuminated side sills, the headrests, and the center console. Elsewhere, the upper dashboard wears an elegant dark finish called “Blackwood.”

Even the door panels are a sight to behold, each of the massive doors featuring no fewer than 4,796 hand-placed illuminations. Rolls-Royce says the layout draws inspiration from springtime constellations in the Northern Hemisphere. The passenger side of the dash adds another 5,500 stars, complementing the illuminated “Spectre” logo.

Interior finishes vary by body color. Evanescent pairs an Arctic White exterior with Grace White leather. Reverie comes in Duck Egg Blue, matched with Grace White and Charles Blue leather. Blossom wears Velvet Orchid Metallic, with Grace White leather accented by Peony Pink. Naturally, the coachline color differs for each version as well.

Echoing the V12-powered Ghost, Cullinan, and Phantom, Rolls-Royce is pampering the Spectre through its Bespoke program. Inspired by Primavera is the latest in a growing lineup of special EVs, following creations like the Lunaflair and Semaphore. A high-performance Black Badge derivative completes the lineup.

While Rolls-Royce’s clientele is typically associated with an older demographic, the Spectre is attracting a much younger crowd. In North America, the average age of a first-time Rolls-Royce buyer is now just 35. That’s about a decade younger than the 45-year average in 2017. Back in 2010, the typical buyer was 56.

Photos: Rolls-Royce