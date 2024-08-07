With the Spectre out and about, it was only a matter of time before Rolls-Royce would give its first EV the one-off treatment. To be displayed during the Monterey Car Week, the Semaphore is a sight to behold for all the right reasons. Not just because of its bespoke yellow paint but due to the intricately designed hood. The imposingly long bonnet alone took over 160 hours to complete.

Although there’s no V12 engine underneath, Rolls-Royce worked its magic to give the hood a special look. Taking inspiration from coastal California and its rich diversity, the bonnet is adorned with a “Marbled Paint Spill” graphic. To create the unique effect, the BMW-owned brand applied silver lacquer and multiple layers of clearcoat.

The striking yellow theme continues inside the posh cabin where the ultra-luxury marque opted for a Bespoke Lemon Yellow and Citrine Yellow theme. The typical “Starlight” motif is noticeable on the extra-long doors as well as the instrument panel. An all-yellow interior would’ve been too much, so RR spruced things up with Grace White and Slate Grey surfaces.

Touted as a special commission (aren’t all Rolls-Royces?), the Semaphore boasts a painted wood set to compliment the grey accents we mentioned earlier. The Goodwood-based automaker applied Cashmere Grey paint infused with silver mica flakes so that it visually pops under direct light.

As is usually the case with a Rolls-Royce, the price isn’t mentioned. However, it surely costs more than the $422,750 a base Spectre goes for in the United States. Don’t be too surprised if it costs half a million dollars or even more. If you’re interested and the bank account can handle it, the car is up for sale, but only through dealers in the United States. The one-of-a-kind Semaphore will be displayed on August 16 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

Source: Rolls-Royce