When Rolls-Royce announces a special car, you can almost always be certain that it’s a one-off affair. Such is the case here with a Spectre commissioned by a “significant client” from the United States. Aren’t all customers significant? Anyway, this stately electric coupe has now spawned a unique Lunaflair version with a spectacular paint job.

Taking inspiration from a lunar halo, the one-of-a-kind Spectre Lunaflair has a holographic paint finish giving it a rainbow effect. If you’re unfamiliar with the optical phenomenon, it’s visible when light is refracted, reflected, and dispersed through ice crystals. According to Space.com, it occurs when ice crystals are “suspended in cirrus or cirrostratus clouds located at an altitude of 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) and higher, up to 40,000 feet (12,000 meters). “

To mimic the spectacular effect, Rolls-Royce experimented with the paint job for more than a year. The result consists of no fewer than seven layers of lacquer, one of which is a pearlescent coat that had to be created specifically for the Lunaflair. To achieve an eye-catching deep metallic effect under low light, RR infused the special lacquer coat with fine flakes of magnesium fluoride and aluminum. A rainbow-like appearance is noticeable when the car sits under direct sunlight.

The wealthy buyer took inspiration from another one-of-one Rolls-Royce, the Phantom Syntopia. Introduced in March 2023, the stately sedan based on the Extended version was finished in Liquid Noir with purple, blue, magenta, and gold accents depending on the viewing angle. The ultra-luxury British brand needed more than 3,000 hours to finalize the exterior look. The Lunaflair’s buyer liked how the stretched Phantom looked and wanted a similar theme for their two-door EV. The coupe’s finish will forever remain unique since RR promises no other car will get that paint job.

Rolls-Royce doubled down on Bespoke goodies by applying its special touch inside the lavish cabin. The interior blends Navy Blue, White, and Peony Pink accents as a nod to the shades noticeable during a lunar halo. It wouldn’t be a proper RR without the glitzy Starlight headliner, complimented by illuminated stars baked into the extra-long doors.

