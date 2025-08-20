Even while Pebble Beach and Car Week are going on, it’s important not to forget that BMW is still celebrating a huge milestone this year: 50 years of the BMW 3 Series. The sedan that set a new benchmark for what a luxury compact can be is officially half a century old. BMW didn’t let you forget it, offering up a solid spread right outside the BMW House in Pebble Beach.

BMW E21 3 Series

The first generation of the BMW 3 Series, the E21, debuted in 1975. It replaced the beloved 02 Series, which set the bar for dynamism in a compact luxury sedan. Inside, a driver focused cockpit was actually canted towards the driver — the first of many, many BMWs to do so. A new style dashboard placed controls easily within reach of the driver. The E21 remained in production until 1983; 1.3 million examples were sold.

BMW E36 3 Series: M3 Lightweight

BMW brought an E36 M3 Lightweight to showcase the E36 3 Series, which is a bit like bringing a Bugatti to your driver’s test, but hey, we’re not complaining. The E36 3 Series debuted in 1990 globally and was produced until 2000. The second-generation E36 M3 was specially built for US markets; BMW wasn’t sure a full-pop M3 would sell well in the US. So they tuned up the standard 3 Series engine a bit and popped it into an M3. The US lost out on a lot of power and an engine with six individual throttle bodies, but gained a very reliable and low-maintenance ownership experience. The Lightweight you see here is one of only 126 cars. It has a stripped-down interior and serious aero kit that makes it a track day special.

BMW E92 3 Series: M3 in Fire Orange

The E92 M3 was the peak of the fifth generation 3 Series. This is another special car, as we’re mostly certain it’s a Lime Rock Park Edition car. While customer LRP cars have a small map of Lime Rock Park in the rear driver’s side window, early press shots show an identical car to this that lacks the same detail. The E92 M3 (and its sedan and convertible sisters, the E90 and E93) remains the only M3 powered by a V8 engine. LRP cars got special extras, including the Competition Package and a lightweight inconel-titanium exhaust muffler. Its awesome power delivery and communicative steering make it a wholly unique experience to drive — especially in 2025.

Even though we’ve been celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the BMW 3 Series most of the year, we’re not tired of it yet. One of the most legendary nameplates in history deserves proper recognition. And it looks like BMW is invested in doing just that. Skim the photos in the gallery below and feast your eyes on some of the coolest 3 Series to date.