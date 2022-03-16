After a day with the BMW M3 Lime Rock Edition, I can say with confidence that this might be my favorite BMW M3 of all time. Of course, that’s a bold statement considering how many great M3 generations have been so far. But the V8 naturally aspirated engine has won my heart once again. In this video review, I’m not only reviewing and test driving the BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition, but I’m also comparing its driving experience with the latest and baddest BMW M3/M4 generation.

The G82 BMW M4 was also painted in the stunning Fire Orange and it was as pure as it can get today: a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive. But of course, it uses a 3.0 liter six-cylinder turbo instead of the high-revving 4.0 liter V8, so their characters can’t be any different. The G82 M4 is also the bigger and more sophisticated car, yet it lacks the charm of the E92 M3 generation. And especially of this E92 M3 Lime Rock.

What’s also interesting about both these cars is that they carry the same MSRP. The BMW M3 Lime Rock Edition – as specced here – cost around $77,000 in 2013, while the G82 M4 with the BMW Individual Fire Orange comes close to that figure as well. Being a Lime Rock model, the E92 M3 comes with the Competition Package as-standard, lowered suspension, and 19″ wheels. This car also uses a 7-speed DCT, but a six-speed manual transmission was also available.

This BMW M3 Lime Rock Edition also comes with a few minor, but impactful modifications. An Akrapovic exhaust turns an already great sounding exhaust into an extraordinary sounding exhaust (though, the Inconel-titanium stock exhaust was included in the sale). It also has upgraded rod bearings, which fix the biggest failure point of its engine. But aside from those upgraded tech specs, what makes the car so special? Let’s find out in this review and please don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel!