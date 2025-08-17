Despite the new BMW M5’s ability to silently cruise in all-electric drive modes, it’s still a bit of an extrovert. That personality comes through best when paired with a bright and eye-catching color. Here’s we’re showcasing a G99 BMW M5 Touring in Bright Red, just one of countless paints available through the BMW Individual program. Fittingly, the shots also feature one of the most immediately recognizable backdrops Car Week has to offer: 17-Mile Drive on Pebble Beach, California. The loop features sights you can’t find anywhere else, like the Lone Cypress and views of Spanish Bay. But today we’re focusing on the Hellrot painted wagon, the perfect chariot for Car Week.

Deeper Dive on the Bright Red M5 Touring

Bright Red — often known by its German name, Hellrot (literally bright red) and sometimes known instead by Light Red (it’s the same paint code as original Hellrot, 314) — may be locked behind the BMW Individual program today, but it wasn’t always that way. The color was a favorite of the automaker, appearing with some regularity on BMW models made in the 1980s and 1990s. A bit more recently, we got a look at the BMW M850i Heritage Edition, which also showcased the color. It’s arguably one of the most iconic (and brilliant) BMW paints ever. It’s the perfect fit for a future classic like the BMW G99 M5 Touring.

These brighter colors, whether it’s Sepia Brown Metallic or louder stuff like Speed Yellow, work on the M5 Touring. Part of that is because there’s a lot of black accents that come standard with the car, breaking things up a bit. But the car’s unique silhouette and sloping rear definitely add to it, giving the M5 Touring a real sense of speed.

This M5 Touring in Bright Red was built out by someone with a discerning eye, apparently. Springing for gold-painted carbon ceramic brakes was a risky move but definitely ends up working out okay with the paint. That’s due at least in part to picking the right wheels — in this case, dual-spoke Style 951M. Notably absent from the car seems to be any sort of carbon fiber add-ons. Which, we’re just fine with. The M5 Touring looks the best with a clean and uncluttered appearance. Although, a black lip spoiler might have gone a long way.

Aggressive Color to Match the M5 Touring’s Power

Colors like Bright Red also match the incredible performance the M5 Touring touts. There’s 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque coursing through its veins, thanks to a hybrid powertrain comprising a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and permanent-magnet electric motor. The ZF eight-speed automatic transmission provides uninterrupted power delivery to all four wheels via M xDrive. We love seeing the M5 Touring wearing these brighter colors, and it’s even better when it’s a color we’ve seen on BMWs for, well, damn near half a century. Do Zinnoberrot next!