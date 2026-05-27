The NA5 BMW iX3 has barely reached customers, and BMW is already calling some of them back. A manufacturing defect in the comfort charging electronics unit — what BMW markets as the onboard charger — has been found in 145 vehicles built between November 25, 2025, and February 20, 2026. In Germany specifically, 28 iX3 models are affected. Those already sitting at dealerships cannot be delivered until the repair is completed.

The onboard charger converts AC power from a wallbox or public charging station into the DC that actually reaches the high-voltage battery. In the NA5 iX3, that process can happen at up to 400 kW on DC. A manufacturing fault in that unit could, under worst-case conditions, allow voltage to be present on the vehicle’s body during charging. Touch the body while it’s charging, and you could get a shock. BMW considers that scenario unlikely, and no injuries or property damage have been reported, but the company is replacing the entire unit rather than attempting a partial fix.

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) is handling the recall under reference number 16565R. BMW’s internal recall code is 0061750900. Owners of potentially affected vehicles will be contacted directly by BMW and/or the KBA. You can also check your VIN on BMW’s recall page at bmw.de.

Recalls in the early production window of a new platform aren’t exactly rare, and the fact that BMW caught this through routine product inspection rather than a field incident is the right way for this to go. The fix is straightforward: a complete replacement of the onboard charger. But the delivery freeze for affected dealer stock means some customers who thought they were days away from taking delivery are now waiting a bit longer. Given the safety nature of the defect, that’s not an unreasonable call.

[Source: BimmerToday]