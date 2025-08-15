While the M2 CS at Legends of the Autobahn is special in its own right, BMW also did wagon fans a favor by bringing out an M5 Touring. But they didn’t bring any old M5 with them. After all, considering the environment, the standard six-figure super station wagon simply isn’t extraordinary enough. So here, we see the new BMW M5 Touring showcased in Sepia Brown metallic, which is just one of the nearly endless possibilities offered through the BMW Individual paint program.

Sepia Brown Metallic M5 at a Glance

This M5 Touring wears the shade particularly well, perhaps in part due to an otherwise good-looking spec sheet. It dons optional carbon ceramic brakes — painted their signature gold shade — peeking out behind optional bi-color Style 952M wheels. The standard blacked out mirrors, roof, spoiler, and grille do a good job of providing the additional contrast needed to pull of this kind of paint.

Further restraint — and tasteful sensibility — is evident when you notice the car wears a simple Silverstone interior. Straying from some of the safer colors and venturing into more nuanced interior choices like the Dark Violet or Deep Lagoon interior could have had, frankly, disastrous results. Other than a red 12o’clock marker on the steering wheel, the interior is almost sterile in its appearance. At least compared to the exotic exterior hue.

The M5 Touring relies on a controversial hybrid powertrain. What’s not up for debate is that it’s the most powerful M5 ever. The twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood — the S68 engine — joins forces with a battery and motor setup that produces a combined 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. BMW claims the longroof will achieve a zero to 60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to test that theory when we got behind the wheel for a first drive of the M5 Touring. But we’re willing to bet it’ll go quicker than that.

Another Legend of the Autobahn

Legends of the Autobahn is always a great time, and we love that BMW continues to bring compelling cars out year after year. Seeing the M5 Touring in Sepia Brown metallic does make us pine a bit for Sepang Bronze. That color originally debuted on the ludicrous V10-powered E60 M5 all the way back in 2004. Regardless, the lighter and redder hue of Sepia Brown metallic definitely has its own unique flair. What do you think of this color? Would you order it on a $130,000 station wagon?