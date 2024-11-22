If you haven’t seen the M5 Touring in its glorious long-roof metal yet, the G99 is at the BMW Welt. To make sure it doesn’t go unnoticed, the super wagon is dressed to impress in an eye-catching Individual color. Speed Yellow certainly makes the long-awaited performance estate stand out, or any other car for that matter.

It’s one of the 150 Individual colors BMW is offering for the third-generation M5 Touring. The German luxury brand has already shown a Speed Yellow wagon with M Performance Parts, but this one is a standard car. It does have the optional carbon-ceramic brakes with yellow calipers blending nicely with the body paint. We’d get our G99 with plain silver wheels, but the AMG E63 Estate rival currently comes only with black and two-tone alloys.

Echoing the smaller M3 Touring, BMW’s biggest and most powerful wagon ever lacks a carbon fiber roof. It’s not even available as an option. However, we’ve seen aftermarket shops put the lightweight panel on G81s. It’s likely a matter of time before the G99 will go through a similar transformation. Not that it will make a world of difference given how extremely heavy the M5 wagon is. Heck, even BMW admits in the Instagram post below the M5 Touring is a “big girl.”

With an M3 CS Touring coming next year, we can only hope that BMW intends to roll out a Competition Sport version of the M5 wagon. It could shave off a bit of weight and add power, but we won’t see it anytime soon. After all, the G99 went into production only a few weeks ago, so a hotter derivative is unlikely to arrive until 2026 or 2027 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, we should just be happy BMW has finally brought back the M5 Touring and kept the V8 alive for one more generation. In addition, this is the first time M is selling the speedy wagon in the United States and Canada.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram