The twin-turbo V8 engine has a meaner soundtrack than we remember it, but the biggest change will be the design, especially inside.

Article Summary BMW has been caught testing the M5 facelift at the Nürburgring ahead of next year's release.

The prototype is hiding a Neue Klasse-inspired front redesign, with even bigger changes happening inside.

The twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine has a surprisingly deep V8 rumble, potentially from an updated S68 powertrain.

The electric M3 spotted days ago isn’t the only BMW M performance sedan currently undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. Its bigger brother is also racking up miles at the ‘Ring gym, but don’t despair, the M5 still has a combustion engine. In fact, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 sounds louder than we remember it.

Whether engineers are turning up the volume remains to be seen, but we like what we’re hearing. In the meantime, BMW has had to detune the “S68” engine in Europe and other markets that must comply with forthcoming Euro 7 regulations. The eight-cylinder unit has lost 41 hp, down from 577 to 536.

However, the plug-in hybrid’s combined system output remains unchanged at 717 hp after BMW upgraded the electric motor to fully compensate for the combustion engine’s horsepower loss. In regions where BMW doesn’t have to comply with Euro 7 standards, the M5 will continue using the uncorked version of the V8.

The BMW M5 Is Getting A Neue Klasse Facelift

The camouflaged prototypes portray the facelifted M5 expected to arrive in the second half of 2027. Aside from possible changes to the V8, the car clearly features a totally redesigned front fascia. Unsurprisingly, BMW will bring the standard 5 Series G60 in line with the Neue Klasse aesthetic, and the fresh face is coming to the G90 as well. Of course, the more practical G61 and G99 Touring models are also going under the knife.

In the video below, eagle-eyed readers will spot multiple test cars featuring different taillights. Some appear to have the final setup, which should resemble recent sedans like the new i3 and the facelifted 7 Series. New body colors and wheel designs should round off the updates for what is shaping up to be a significant LCI.

Much like the 2027 7 Series, the mid-cycle facelift BMW is planning for the 5 Series will bring massive interior changes. All 5er models are transitioning to a completely rethought dashboard layout featuring a large central touchscreen and a pillar-to-pillar windshield projection. Whether the 7 Series’ passenger display will trickle down to the 5 Series remains unclear, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it does.

Logic suggests there won’t be any delay between the 5 Series LCI and its M5 counterpart because that would make the latter look instantly dated. Both the sedan and wagon are likely to receive these major updates simultaneously. Expect the entire lineup to undergo a facelift in roughly a year.