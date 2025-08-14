The new G99 BMW M5 Touring is an extremely exciting vehicle for several reasons. It’s an intersection of what makes some of BMW M’s most desirable models so, well, desirable. Being a high MSRP car makes it inherently exclusive. Being the first BMW M wagon to come to the US is another plus. Then of course, there’s the hybrid powertrain which happens to include a rowdy twin-turbo V8 engine. But the wizards over at Swiss BMW tuning house Dahler (stylized dAHLer) were not content to leave well enough alone. The company went all-out with a host of performance upgrades that give the G99 M5 Touring even more edge.

New Suspension and Wheel Upgrades

The dAHLer tuning treatment includes a suite of cosmetic enhancements that are immediately recognizable. The wagon now wears “built by dAHLer” sport springs, lowering the car’s ride height by 25 millimeters (one inch) front and 15 millimeters (0.59 inches) in the back. As a result, the fenders now sit nearly flush with the new wheels dAHLer have fitted. New CDC2 forged 22-inch wheels measure 10.5 inches in the front and 11 inches in the rear. They’re shod in 285 and 295 profile front and rear tires, respectively. dAHLer offers an even more aggressive setup — a “built by dAHLer” coilover suspension — that’s not pictured but allows for additional height adjustment and rebound/compression fine tuning.

Of course, there are a handful of other small aesthetic mods. dAHLer has also outfitted their M5 Touring with an aggressive three-piece carbon fiber front splitter. Here’s it’s just clear coated, but the tuner says customers can order a painted one, too. Additional tweaks that separate the dAHLer car from others include special floor mats, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and dAHLer badge for the center console.

Performance Add-Ons in the dAHLer M5 Touring

Was anyone asking for more power from the G99 M5 Touring? We’re not sure, but dAHLer has preemptively answered the call with a new tune. The hybrid V8 under the hood — the S68 engine — has been tweaked to deliver 830 horsepower and 1,130 Nm (833 pound-feet) of torque. The tune, importantly, also keeps the car compliant with Euro 6D regulations. If you want even more power, dAHLer will have you covered. They say a Stage 2 upgrade is in the works that will also increase the car’s top speed limit.

While we’re not 100% sure the M5 Touring needed any more power, it’s cool to have options. Plus, the coilover suspension sounds like something worth looking into for M5 Touring drivers that have more sporting intentions. Since it sounds to be extremely tunable, it should be a versatile option for customers choosing to track their M5. All, you know, three or four of them.