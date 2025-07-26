For decades, BMW customers had to step up to larger, more expensive cars to access the Individual catalog. That changed at the beginning of this decade when the 1 Series received special colors, unlocking the possibility of opting for an eye-catching hue even on the entry-level 116i with a three-cylinder engine. To illustrate the depth of its customization program in 2025, BMW is showing off the M135 and M235 in attractive hues historically reserved for cars from superior segments.

BMW Poland dressed up the hot hatchback in Fire Orange, a color that gained fame during the E92 era with the introduction of the M3 GTS. Codenamed “P73,” the color is available today on a multitude of vehicles, including the base 116 mentioned earlier. It’s the type of finish that makes a car instantly stand out, whether it’s a hatchback like this M135 or a much larger model such as an M5 Touring.

The M135’s sedan sibling took part in the photo shoot in two flavors. BMW brought an M235 in Borusan Turkish Blue (“P9E”) and Frozen Tampa Bay Green (“P9B”). The blue shade originates as the signature color of the M4 GT4 race cars from a Turkish racing team. BMW’s Individual team worked with Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport to bring it to life, and it’s currently available for dozens of vehicles.

We’re familiar with the matte green shade from higher-end BMWs, and it’s just as desirable on the M Performance compact sedan. As you can imagine, none of these finishes come cheap. Depending on the model and hue, customers must fork out thousands of euros or dollars to access the Individual catalog. In the case of the 7 Series, a two-tone option costs a whopping €12,000 in Germany. The X7 has recently become the second model to feature a dual-color scheme, but only in a limited edition in Japan.

It’s impressive how vast the Individual catalog has become in recent years, allowing BMW owners to choose from a multitude of hues for cars ranging from the 1 Series and X1 to the 7 Series and XM. For an added layer of exclusivity, some special versions receive unique colors that eventually trickle down to regular production models.

If your bank account can handle it, larger cars like the M5 can be configured with up to 150 Individual colors. The number of available finishes also depends on where the car is built, since some of BMW’s paint shops are more advanced than others. For instance, the M2’s color palette remains limited due to constraints at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico, but more exterior finishes have been promised.

Photos: BMW Poland