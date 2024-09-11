The M5 Touring is already a pretty radical ride, but it gets even better when BMW offers a cornucopia of M Performance Parts to add to the drama. The already extremely eye-catching wagon gets a little bit flashier, with crazy ground effects, chunky spoilers, and big M Performance decals that stretch the length of the long-roof. What’s better is we even get a peak at what the car looks like in Fire Orange – one of the coolest BMW Individual colors ever offered.

In the front, there isn’t actually all that much to talk about. The M5 Touring already comes pretty aggressive from the factory, so all we really get is a lip spoiler. It draws attention to the central air intake, via a split in the middle. You can also spot some carbon fiber mirror caps in the background. So far, it’s business as usual – albeit, very cool business.

On the side, things get more interesting. There’s a Frozen Black M Performance side decal that draws your attention to the rear wheels, getting larger as it travels back from the front wheel arches. Carbon fiber side skirt extensions make the wagon look a little quicker, and match the carbon diffusor in the back.

A two-section rear diffusor in carbon fiber gives the already somewhat outlandish, angular design an even more motorsport-inspired look. As is tradition, it pairs with carbon fiber exhaust tips (and likely an M Performance Exhaust…soon?). BMW also tacks on what they call “rear fins” but everyone else will call a roof spoiler. It’s perhaps the most welcome addition, as it’s the most effective at making the wagon look like the ridiculous rally-ready rampager we know someone already wants to turn it into.

Finally, there’s some stuff not pictured that BMW will offer for the M5 Touring. We’re talking granular, fanboy stuff – like an M Performance fuel cap. In carbon fiber, of course. BMW will also offer more tangible and less silly M Performance equipment, like special floormats with a leather-look edging. Tire bags and key cases round out the stable of M Performance goodies available to the M5 Touring. I don’t know about you, but I just can’t stop staring at the Fire Orange.