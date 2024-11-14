The latest iteration of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, particularly the M235 trim, has arrived last month as a successor to the first-ever entry-level four-door coupe – the F44. Earlier this week, we had a chance to drive the new M235 Gran Coupe and a review will be coming up shortly. But in the meantime, here is the car in the new and vibrant Burusan Turkish Blue color, one of the many BMW Individual colors offered.

A New Look for the M235 Gran Coupe

BMW’s designers have infused the 2025 M235 Gran Coupe (codename F74) with elements that build upon the previous generation’s design. The M235 version, in particular, boasts a new kidney grille and revamped front and rear bumpers, lending it a more pronounced nose. There are also redesigned headlights and taillights, similar to the new F70 1 Series. The addition of quad exhaust pipes might be slightly controversial, but unexpected considering BMW has been doing that on all their new M Performance models.

Inside, the M235 Gran Coupe is well-equipped with technology, offering BMW’s latest iDrive 9 system. The 2 Series Gran Coupe was among the last models to retain the previous iDrive system and a generous array of physical buttons. The 2025 update brings a streamlined approach, featuring a dual-screen setup and minimal switchgear. Like in the 1 Series, X1, X2, and 2 Series Active Tourer, the familiar rotary controller has been removed, reflecting BMW’s shift toward a cleaner, more minimalist design.

The simplified dashboard accommodates a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 10.7-inch touchscreen. If the interior looks instantly familiar, it’s because the latest 1 Series is almost identical on the inside. Just like many recent BMWs and MINIs, the cabin completely does away with leather. This Veganza upholstery can be combined with Alcantara if you go for the M Sport Package or the hot M235.

Same But Reliable B48 Engine

The M235 has a larger four-cylinder engine on both sides of the pond. However, the 2.0-liter unit is downgraded in Europe, therefore echoing the other M Performance compact cars. On the Old Continent, you’ll have to make do with 296 hp (221 kW) whereas Americans get 312 hp (233 kW). Both flavors of the sporty sedan have 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) on tap. In European guise, the M235 needs 4.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h). Its American cousin takes 4.7 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 km/h). Both max out at 155 mph (250 km/h).

The 2025 BMW M235 retails from $50,675. All prices include the $1,175 destination and handling fees. Deliveries to buyers won’t kick off until March 2025, after production starts in Leipzig. BMW estimates the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, and Australia will be the largest markets. For China, there are plans to launch a long-wheelbase model early next year as the “F78.”